The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive policy review, all the 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll.

The central bank will announce the review of the policy on December 8.

After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC hit the pause in the April review of monetary policy.