Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / RBI's new MPC members may have least one favouring rate cut: Economists

RBI's new MPC members may have least one favouring rate cut: Economists

India's government on Tuesday appointed Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya and Nagesh Kumar as new external members

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The MPC, which consists of three RBI and three external members, is due to meet on Oct. 7-9. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's newly-appointed monetary policy committee members may see at least one dissenter calling for a rate cut when the group meets next week, several economists said in separate research notes this week.

India's government on Tuesday appointed Ram Singh, Saugata Bhattacharya and Nagesh Kumar as new external members of the Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The reshuffle could change a recent split view within the six-member panel, where two external members voted for a rate cut in August on the argument that high inflation adjusted real rates could hurt growth.

The doves' departure reduces chance of a cut next week, Shilan Shah of Capital Economics said in a note.

 

Though 80 per cent of the economists polled by Reuters expect a status quo in the RBI's October policy, calls for a cut or at least a change in stance have grown since the US Federal Reserve began its rate cutting cycle last month.

"We expect the MPC to keep policy rates and stance unchanged next week, with at least one dissenting vote, likely from the new external members," Barclays economists Shreya Sodhani and Amruta Ghare said.

More From This Section

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan opposes excluding food inflation in setting interest rates

India and Brazil have taken up the delay in setting up the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) headquarters and establishing a charter, and agreed to establish both by the end of the current year, sources said.

India, Brazil eye year-end date for finalising GBA headquarters, charter

textile, clothes, industry

Gandhi Jayanti: MSME raises wages for spinners by 25%, weavers by 7%

Premium(From top) Three external MPC members include economist Saugata Bhattacharya, Ram Singh, director, Delhi School of Economics, and Nagesh Kumar, director & chief executive, ISID

Govt picks three new external members for MPC ahead of key RBI meet

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

U'khand GSDP up 1.3 times in 20 months, per capita income at Rs 2.6 lakh

Several economists pointed to an opinion piece written by Bhattacharya in mid-August where he was in favour of rate cuts, suggesting he could be the dissenter.

"Mr. Bhattacharya made an emphatic case for rate cuts back in August, although it remains to be seen how his views have evolved since," economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi at Nomura said.

The MPC, which consists of three RBI and three external members, is due to meet on Oct. 7-9. In its August policy meeting, the panel kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for a ninth straight time.

"While government-appointed MPC members are usually perceived to be dovish, we believe the new members will remain data-dependent and focused on the inflation-targeting mandate," Standard Chartered Bank economists Anubhuti Sahay and Saurav Anand said.

"Given the likely moderation in India's growth and inflation, we expect them to support rate cuts starting in December," they said.

Sodhani and Ghare said they expect the MPC to maintain its stance as 'withdrawal of accommodation' given surplus liquidity conditions, suggesting the central bank is more comfortable with higher liquidity than before.

 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumThe Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain a status quo for the ninth consecutive policy review, all 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. The RBI will announce the policy decisions

New external members of RBI's MPC likely to keep markets guessing

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee remains overvalued against trading partners despite new lows

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Fed drives global push to cut rates despite uncertainties over 2025

Trade, container

India's current account deficit widens to 1.1% of GDP in April-June 2024

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decl

SFBs should be vigilant, proactive to mitigate risks: RBI deputy guv

Topics : Reserve Bank of India MPC Rate cuts RBI rate cut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon