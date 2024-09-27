SFBs should be vigilant towards emerging risks: RBI Deputy Governor

Business Standard
Swaminathan highlighted the role of governance in guiding SFBs towards sustainable growth with stability. He also emphasised the importance of sustainable business models

Listed small finance banks (SFBs) posted a decline in net profit by 0.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,300 crore during the first quarter of FY25 as provisions and contingencies more than doubled Y-o-Y to Rs 1,277 crore. Sequentially, the decl

Subrata Panda Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor Swaminathan J on Friday instructed the directors of small finance banks (SFBs) to be vigilant and proactive in identifying emerging risks in the sector.

Speaking at a conference for directors on the boards of SFBs, Swaminathan highlighted the role of governance in guiding SFBs towards sustainable growth with stability. He also emphasised the importance of sustainable business models.

Additionally, he highlighted the need for strengthening cybersecurity to protect the entities against digital threats and urged for a stronger focus on financial inclusion, customer service, and grievance redressal to ensure a broader reach of banking services.
 

Executive Directors S C Murmu, Rohit Jain, and R L K Rao, along with other senior officials representing the Supervision, Regulation, and Enforcement Departments of the RBI, also participated in the conference.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

