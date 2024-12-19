Business Standard

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 09:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rising pressure on rupee clouds RBI's February rate cut prospects

Rising pressure on rupee clouds RBI's February rate cut prospects

India's foreign exchange reserves have declined by $50 billion this quarter as of December 13, according to the latest RBI data

rupee

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With rising pressure on the rupee and growing cost of foreign exchange (FX) interventions, the opportunity for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is narrowing, with chances of a cut in February looking uncertain, said analysts.
 
“As for the RBI, a new Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in 2025 (with the new governor, deputy governor, and three fairly new external members) will be facing substantially different policy challenges along with a diverse macro and global landscape,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist, Emkay Global Financial Services.
 
“With mounting FX pressure and increasing cost of FX intervention, conventional rate cut window is only going to get tighter. February cut call gets trickier from here on. The spillover of bond/FX volatility via the global financial markets route could also mean the aim of financial stability may even precede inflation management for the RBI ahead,” she added.
 
 
India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $50 billion in the current quarter (Q3FY25) as of December 13, latest RBI data showed.
 
The US Federal Reserve's latest dot plot revealed a significantly more hawkish stance, with only two rate cuts projected for 2025 — half the number anticipated in September — and just as many additional cuts expected in 2026, against the previous expectation of four rate cuts. The dot plot shows Fed policymakers' estimates for interest rates at the end of the next several years and over the longer run.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI ramps up forward dollar sales to defend stumbling rupee, say traders

rupee bond

Rupee breaches 85/USD to hit new low after hawkish US Fed outlook

rupee bond

Rupee hits new low of 84.96 per dollar, US Fed meet outcome in focus

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI dials down use of NDFs to fight dollar, balance rupee stability

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Day after all-time low, rupee falls 1 paisa to 84.92 against US dollar

 
After the US rate-setting panel’s meeting outcome, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield surged by 11 basis points (bps).
 
Analysts said that a rate cut, under the current circumstances, could exacerbate currency pressures by reducing the rupee's attractiveness and further widening the interest rate differential with global markets.
 
“There is not so much with regard to a rate cut in February because of how currency is panning out,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
However, a segment believes that there is a need to consider external sector dynamics alongside growth and inflation trends, emphasising that it is too early to draw conclusions with some time remaining before February.
 
“We have to look at the external sector, and we have to look at growth and inflation. I think it is early days, we should just wait. There is still time between now and February,” said Sameer Narang, head of economics research at ICICI Bank.
 
After increasing the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the domestic rate-setting panel has kept the rate unchanged. The MPC had changed the stance to neutral in October from withdrawal of accommodation.
 
In October, the RBI had revised the growth forecast for FY25 lower to 6.6 per cent, from the previous estimate of 7.2 per cent. The central bank also revised the inflation forecast upward to 4.8 per cent, against the earlier estimate of 4.5 per cent.

More From This Section

Fiscal deficit

State govt fiscal situation improves; sops may crowd out resources

Eric Garcetti, Eric, Garcetti, US Ambassador

India, US need to work together to lower tariffs: US Ambassador Garcetti

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Fed cuts key interest rates by 0.25%; reverse repo rate lowered to 4.25%

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

At $129 bn, India top recipient of remittances this year: World Bank

GDP, India GDP

Investments, consumption to drive growth in FY26 to 6.6%: India Ratings

Topics : Indian rupee foreign exchange monetary policy committee repo rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon