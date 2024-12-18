Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Investments, consumption to drive growth in FY26 to 6.6%: India Ratings

Investments, consumption to drive growth in FY26 to 6.6%: India Ratings

The rating agency also noted that inflation is likely to decline to 4.3 per cent in FY26 from 4.8 per cent projected by the central bank for the current fiscal

GDP, India GDP

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gradual improvement in consumption demand and investments from both the public and private sector due to monetary easing are expected to push India’s economy to grow a tad faster at 6.6 per cent in the financial year 2025-2026 (FY26) compared with the downward revised projection of 6.4 per cent for the current financial year, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday.
 
“India-Ratings expects investments to be a key growth driver in FY26. Capital formation is forecasted to increase by 7.2 per cent in FY26 as both the government and private sectors are expected to contribute towards the Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) growth in FY26. Low interest rates are necessary but not sufficient conditions for investment demand. Consumption is expected to see a marginal uptick to 6.9 per cent as better-than-normal rainfall in 2024 and real rural wages turning positive in Q2FY25 have given a boost to rural demand, while concerns linger on urban demand,” said the credit rating agency in its ‘FY2026 Macro Economic Outlook’.
 
 
Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist at India-Ratings, said that the Indian economy is experiencing a cyclical growth slowdown in the past three quarters, which it expects to reverse from Q3FY25.
 
“[We] believe that India is facing monetary, fiscal and external tightening. While it expects monetary conditions to ease now, the fiscal and external tightening is expected to continue in FY26 as well. Nevertheless, the FY26 growth is expected to be the same as India’s best decadal growth (FY11-20),” he added.
 
Besides, the rating agency also noted that inflation will likely decline to 4.3 per cent in FY26 from 4.8 per cent projected by the central bank for the current financial year. However, despite the projected decline, the February cut is likely to be more data-dependent and the rate cut will be shallow and within 100-125 bps in the current easing cycle.
 
Also, the rating agency expects the fiscal deficit to decline to 4.5 per cent in FY26 from 4.8 per cent in the current financial year as government consumption expenditure growth is expected to remain muted at 4.3 per cent in FY26.

More From This Section

Rupee, EPFO, money, economy

EPFO, ESIC subscribers may soon use claim money via e-wallets: Labour secy

direct tax rupees fund

Net direct tax collection rises 16.45% to Rs 15.82 trillion till Dec 17

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

India to grow 6.6% in FY26, driven by investments, easing rates: Ind-Ra

SME, MSME, manufacturing, small factories, factory

High interest rates deterrent for MSME exporters; working with FinMin: DGFT

EPFO

EPFO deadline for employers to file wage details extended till Jan 31

 
“The union and state governments are committed towards fiscal consolidation. The quality of government expenditure has changed since FY21 with a larger focus on capex. The policy of providing support in the form of current expenditure to capital expenditure has been changed both by union and state governments,” it noted.
 
The rating agency also noted that agriculture growth will likely taper off to 3.4 per cent in FY26 from 3.8 per cent growth expected this year and the industry is expected to perform better on the back of muted performance this year, and services are likely to hold steady.

Also Read

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024 (PTI Photo)

Q2 growth a temporary blip, economy to see better growth: FM Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman

Lower Q2 GDP growth a temporary blip, economy to improve ahead: Sitharaman

PremiumPolicy

Policy path forward: Balancing inflation control and growth revival

GDP, India GDP

ADB cuts India FY25 GDP growth forecast to 6.5%, 7% in FY26 on weak demand

PremiumIndian growth

Understanding India's growth: Lessons from its economic episodes

Topics : GDP growth consumption Investment India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon