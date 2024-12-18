Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Day after all-time low, rupee falls 1 paisa to 84.92 against US dollar

Day after all-time low, rupee falls 1 paisa to 84.92 against US dollar

The rupee dropped 1 paisa to 84.92 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday and hovered around its all-time low level, as traders await more cues from the US FED on the interest rate front.

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee dropped 1 paisa to 84.92 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday and hovered around its all-time low level, as traders await more cues from the US FED on the interest rate front.

Forex traders said dollar demand from importers and foreign banks and a muted trend in domestic equities further dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.92 against the greenback, registering a fall of 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee revisited its all-time low closing level of 84.91 against the US dollar.

The rupee remains under pressure from both global and local factors. On the global front, the ripple effects of the Federal Reserve's anticipated slowdown in rate cuts for 2025 have been felt in India, as evidenced by a correction of over 1 per cent in Indian equities, CR Forex Advisors' MD-Amit Pabari said.

 

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped over 1 per cent on Tuesday, weighed down by an across-the-board selloff amid cautious investors' approach ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision.

More From This Section

The Indian Banking Association (IBA) has suggested to the finance ministry to direct public sector banks (PSBs) to organise regular training sessions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for bankers to enhance vigilance and prevent fraud.

IBA suggests FinMin for training sessions of bankers to handle fraud

PremiumBanks mobilise Rs 8 trn via CDs in FY25 so far

Banks mobilise Rs 8 trn via Certificates of Deposits issuance in '25 so far

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI lifts restrictions on ECL Finance, Edelweiss ARC after compliance

Scam, Online scam

NPCI cautions users against digital frauds, highlights 'common tricks'

INCOME TAX

Only 6.68% of population filed income tax return in FY24: Govt tells House

Domestically, the rising trade deficit added strain on the rupee. This increase in trade deficit was driven largely by record-high gold imports in November, Pabari noted.

India's exports in November contracted 4.85 per cent year-on-year to $32.11 billion, while the trade deficit widened to an all-time high of $37.84 billion due to a record surge in gold imports.

The country's gold imports in November reached a record high of $14.86 billion, registering a four-fold increase, mainly on account of festival and wedding demands, according to commerce ministry data.

Gold imports stood at $3.44 billion in November 2023.

"The USD/INR pair is expected to trade within a range of 84.50 to 85.00 in the near-term," Pabari added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.03 per cent at 106.92.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.03 per cent to $73.21 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 84.38 points or 0.10 per cent down at 80,600.07 points in morning trade, while Nifty was down 23.40 points or 0.10 per cent to 24,312.60 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 6,409.86 crore in the capital markets on net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Markets today: Nasdaq; Toss The Coin, Jungle Camps listing; US Fed meeting

Blackrock

BlackRock sees investor shift from cash after even 'modest' rate cuts

Stock market, Asian stock market

Markets Today: Vishal Mega, MobiKwik IPOs; US inflation data; Gold rates

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump could clash with Federal Reserve in coming years, reasons here

Gold

Gold prices inch higher on Fed rate optimism with US data due in December

Topics : US Federal Reserve Rupee Indian rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIGI IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon