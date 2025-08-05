Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee at risk of all-time low after Trump ups tariff threat on India

Rupee at risk of all-time low after Trump ups tariff threat on India

Sentiment on the rupee has been fragile due to the hefty tariffs on Indian goods. On Monday, the pressure intensified, with the rupee falling despite the dollar weakening broadly

Rupee, rupee vs dollar, dollar

Trump had already imposed higher-than-expected 25% tariffs on Indian imports last week, while US officials continue to highlight multiple hurdles that are delaying a trade deal with India (File Photo)

Reuters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee may drop past 88 to the US dollar to an all-time low on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump threatened steeper tariffs on Indian goods, worsening fragile sentiment and stoking concerns of more foreign outflows.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.00 to 88.04 range versus the US dollar, down from 87.6550 on Monday. The rupee's previous record low was 87.95, touched in February. 

Trump again threatened to substantially raise tariffs on Indian goods, citing India's continued purchases and resale of Russian oil. India's foreign ministry responded, saying it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests and economic security.

 

"Whether these barrage of comments are mainly negotiating tactics against India to partly prod for changes in the Russia-Ukraine war remains to be seen," MUFG Bank said in a note.

Trump had already imposed higher-than-expected 25% tariffs on Indian imports last week, while US officials continue to highlight multiple hurdles that are delaying a trade deal with India. 

Also Read

Trump tariffs, Rupee, United States, Dollar, Donald Trump, FPI

Rupee reverses early gains; ends 12 paise lower at 87.66/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee advances tracking Asian peers; opens 34 paise higher at 87.20/$

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Trump's tariff shock likely to deepen rupee's slide, hurt recovery further

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee strengthens marginally as RBI intervention supports currency

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee posts marginal gains amid tariff jitters; ends at 87.54/$

Sentiment on the rupee has been fragile due to the hefty tariffs on Indian goods. On Monday, the pressure intensified, with the rupee falling despite the dollar weakening broadly. On Monday, the rupee failed to hold on to an intraday recovery to near 87.20.

"Today was already shaping up to be a difficult session (for the rupee), and Trump's latest tariff threat only amplified the pressure," a senior trader at a private bank said.

"I'd fully expect the Reserve Bank of India to step in - they won't want to let the rupee depreciate unchecked, especially in the face of US rhetoric."

He warned that overseas outflows from Indian equities may gather pace in response to rising trade tensions with the US

Key Indicators: 

  • One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 88.14; onshore one-month forward premium at 12 paise
  • Dollar index up at 98.82
  • Brent crude futures down 0.1% at $68.7 per barrel
  • Ten-year US note yield at 4.2%
  • As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $165.5mln worth of Indian shares on Aug 1
  • NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $223.7mln worth of Indian bonds on Aug 1

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures indicate negative start; global stocks edge higher

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

Dividend stocks: Coal India, 18 others go ex-date on Aug 6; do you own any?

Britannia Industries

Britannia Q1 results preview: Check estimates, date & other key details

mutual funds, SIP inflows, lumpsum flows, investor additions, market volatility, NFOs, AUM, Nifty50, MF investors, equity schemes

FPIs still drive stock prices despite holdings at decade-low levels

cement, construction, infrastructure, realty

Shree Cement Q1: Profit nearly doubles, analysts stay cautiously optimistic

Topics : Donald Trump Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar Rupee US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon