Monday, August 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee reverses early gains; ends 12 paise lower at 87.66/$

Rupee reverses early gains; ends 12 paise lower at 87.66/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 12 paise lower at 87.66 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg

Trump tariffs, Rupee, United States, Dollar, Donald Trump, FPI

Indian rupee today

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Rupee gave up early gains to end lower on Monday, even amid a dip in the dollar index and crude oil prices.  
 
The domestic currency closed 12 paise lower at 87.66 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The currency opened 34 paise higher at 87.20, tracking gains in the Asian currencies. 
 
All eyes will be on RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its meeting today, August 4, to decide on key interest rates. The RBI is likely to remain status quo as per a Business Standard poll, with all analysts expecting a further reduction in the 2025-26 (FY26) inflation forecast.  
 
 
According to a Business Standard poll, the rupee is expected to trade with heightened volatility, with a majority of the respondents seeing the local currency’s target level near 88 per dollar, and support level near 86.50 per dollar, by September 2025. 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Aptus Value stock jumps 7% in 2 days on Q1 results; analysts say 'Buy'

sensex nifty stock market share market

Sensex, Nifty inch up amid RBI MPC policy meet; shrugs off global jitters

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Emcure Pharma shares gain as JM Financial initiates coverage; check target

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs trims India's GDP forecast on Trump's 25% tariffs

Trading

Harsha Engineers shares jump 5% on ₹117-crore contract win; details here

 
Weighed down by foreign outflows, the currency depreciated by 2.14 per cent in July, the highest monthly fall since September 2023. The rupee fell 1.2 per cent last week, marking its biggest weekly drop since December 2022.
 
Meanwhile, responding to US President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to buy locally made goods to help cushion the economy. India also remained firm on its Russia ties with a broad consensus on avoiding retaliation and resorting to negotiations.
 
The dollar index, the measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.3 per cent at 98.84. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell after Opec+ hiked production again in September, proposing to add 547,000 barrels a day next month. Brent crude price was down 1.02 per cent at 68.96 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.26 per cent at 66.48, as of 3:40 PM IST.  
 

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock market close highlights: Sensex rises 419 pts, Nifty at 24,723; Metal, IT, auto stocks shine

Dilip Buildcon

Smallcap infra stock under ₹500 jumps 4%; here's what drove the rise

CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low

CCL Products hits record high, stock zooms 97% from April low; Here's why

India inc

India Inc promoters holding declines to 8-year low of 40.6% in Q1: Report

ABB India

ABB India shares plunge 7% in trade; Nomura decodes stock strategy

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewDelhi Weather UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon