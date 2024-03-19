Rupee falls to 1-month low ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting outcome

The rupee on Tuesday depreciated to more than a one-month low against the US Dollar due to a rise in crude oil prices and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s meeting outcome scheduled to be released on Wednesday after market hours, said market participants.

The rupee settled at Rs 83.04 per Dollar on Tuesday, against the previous close of Rs 82.90 per Dollar. The last time the rupee touched Rs 83 per Dollar was on February 16.

“Because of the upcoming Fed meeting, there is jitteriness in the market. The Fed might sound hawkish, and that is the reason why we are seeing a short covering. So that short covering might continue till tomorrow as well,” said Anindya Banerjee, Kotak Securities. “The rupee could be between Rs 82.90 a Dollar and Rs 83.10 a Dollar until tomorrow evening,” he added.

The Dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, surged to 104.01, against the previous close of 103.41.

Meanwhile, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed that India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $57.6 billion during the current financial year, which is the second-highest among major foreign exchange reserves holding countries, after China. Some of the other major economies that hold the Dollar are Japan, Brazil, and Taiwan.





ALSO READ: Govt bond yield at one-month high ahead of US Federal Reserve meet India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $636.1 billion on March 8, 2024, covering 10.9 months of imports projected for 2023-24 and more than 100 per cent of the total external debt outstanding at the end of September 2023.

The RBI net bought $1.95 billion worth of the greenback in January, according to monthly data by the central bank released on Tuesday. Over the month, the central bank bought $10.4 billion and sold $8.4 billion of the foreign currency.

The RBI had recorded a net purchase of $2.06 billion in the spot market in December.

The central bank was also the net buyer in the rupee forwards market in January. The net outstanding forward purchases stood at $9.9 billion by the end of January, the highest since August 2023, against $2.1 billion in December.

“As RBI buys in forward, it can inject rupee liquidity into the market, which can influence domestic interest rates/overnight rates. Since the banking system liquidity was in deficit, the call money rates had shot up high near the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate, and buying forwards can be part of broader efforts to manage liquidity in the financial system and a tool to control the overnight rates,” said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.

The headline foreign exchange reserves, excluding the forward book, stood at $616.7 billion as of the end of January.

The rupee appreciated by 0.2 per cent in January. In the current financial year, it has depreciated by 1 per cent so far. It fell 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year (FY23). However, in the current calendar year, the local currency has appreciated by 0.2 per cent against the greenback. In the calendar year 2023, the Indian currency experienced a marginal depreciation of 0.6 per cent against the greenback, marking the least volatility witnessed in nearly three decades.