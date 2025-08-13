Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in over a month on Fed cut hopes

Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in over a month on Fed cut hopes

Rupee strengthens 0.46% to 87.44/$, buoyed by weaker dollar, falling CPI, and gains in Indian equities and Asian currencies

According to the CME FedWatch tool, 98.1 per cent of investors now expect a 25-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Open Market Committee in September. | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

The rupee on Wednesday registered its highest single-day gain in over a month, buoyed by a weakening dollar on expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in September, said dealers.
 
The domestic currency appreciated 0.46 per cent to close at 87.44 per dollar, its strongest level since July 30, compared to the previous close of 87.71.
 
“The Indian rupee experienced its biggest one-day appreciation since July 3, driven by a decline in the US dollar. The dollar weakened amid expectations of a September interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, following a decline in US inflation. Further bolstering the rupee's performance were several domestic and regional factors, including gains in Indian equities and other Asian currencies, a fall in crude oil prices, and fall in the domestic Consumer Price Index (CPI),” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
 
 
Dollar weakens after US CPI release
 
The dollar index fell 0.28 per cent after the release of the US CPI data and was trading at 97.83, below the 98-mark. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. 

Headline inflation in the US remained steady at 2.7 per cent in line with expectations, easing concerns over tariff-driven price pressures.
 
According to the CME FedWatch tool, 98.1 per cent of investors now expect a 25-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Open Market Committee in September.
 
“There is now chance of a rate cut in the US, which means the dollar might weaken further,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “The rupee will trade between 87.20 and 87.80 per dollar in the near term,” he added.
 
Rupee gains in August despite FY weakness
 
The rupee has depreciated 2.25 per cent so far in the current financial year, and 2.09 per cent in the calendar year. However, in August alone, the local currency has appreciated 0.18 per cent.
 
India’s CPI inflation fell to a near eight-year low of 1.55 per cent in July, driven by sustained cooling in food prices. This is the first time in over six years that inflation has dropped below the Reserve Bank of India’s 2–6 per cent tolerance band.
 
Data showed that food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the Consumer Price Index basket, stood at -1.76 per cent in July, compared with -1.06 per cent in the previous month.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

