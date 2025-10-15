Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee hits best day since June, gain 0.7% on RBI action and global cues

Rupee hits best day since June, gain 0.7% on RBI action and global cues

The rupee appreciated by 0.7 per cent to settle at 88.07 per dollar, against the previous close of 88.80 per dollar. The domestic currency appreciated beyond 88 per dollar mark

Rupee

The rupee has depreciated 2.95 per cent in the current financial year (2025-26) and 2.79 per cent in the current calendar year. In October so far, the local currency has appreciated 0.82 per cent against the greenback.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee on Wednesday posted its strongest single-day gain in almost four months, since June 24, driven by heavy intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through dollar sales, dealers said. Some traders unwound their positions against the rupee, further supporting the local currency.
 
The rupee appreciated by 0.7 per cent to settle at 88.07 per dollar, up from the previous close of 88.8. During the day, the domestic currency rose past the 88 mark, touching a high of 87.95 per dollar.
 
“The rupee staged a remarkable comeback on Wednesday, rebounding from record lows to close around 88.07, as the RBI stepped in with decisive measures to counter what it described as ‘speculative attacks’ on the currency,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of IFA (India Forex Advisors) Global.
 
 
“The central bank’s aggressive dollar sales through state-run banks early in the session triggered a wave of short covering, swiftly reversing bearish sentiment that had built up over the past few days,” he added.
 
Market participants observed that the rupee’s sharp recovery was also driven by a weaker US dollar, following dovish remarks from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which raised hopes of an upcoming rate cut. Positive global sentiment, supported by renewed optimism over US-China trade talks, also contributed to the currency’s gains. 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee jumps 79 paise to end at 88 mark amid slide in dollar, oil prices

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee breaks out of tight range, opens 54 paise stronger at 88.26/$

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits new closing low of 88.80 amid weak global risk sentiment

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee ends near record lows even as oil prices slide; closes at 88.79/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee steady under pressure, trades near 88.74/$ amid tight range

 
“The RBI began intervening in the non-deliverable forward market before the market opened and continued in the spot market,” said a dealer at a private bank. “This shifted sentiment, leading to the unwinding of short positions against the rupee and pushing it to the day’s high of 87.95 per dollar,” he added.
 
The dollar index fell 0.57 per cent to 98.85, reflecting the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies.
 
“The main factor was that the Indian delegation had gone to the US for trade negotiations, and with rumours swirling around a deal that could be concluded, India might secure tariff rates between 16 per cent and 19 per cent instead of the existing 50 per cent,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.
 
Although the rupee hovered near a record low this month, volatility remained subdued, likely due to central bank intervention, dealers said.
 
The rupee has depreciated 2.95 per cent in the current financial year (2025-26) and 2.79 per cent in the current calendar year. In October so far, the local currency has appreciated 0.82 per cent against the greenback.

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Policy space exists for further rate cut: RBI Guv at MPC meeting

Dollar, Plaza Accord

India's overseas investments decline in August as US tariffs kicked in

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India's exports up 6.74% in September, trade deficit stood at $32.1 bn

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Govt scraps tax exemption on imports of missile parts amid Adani prob

road tax

Electric, strong hybrid car sales slow down in UP as road tax returnspremium

Topics : Rupee vs dollar Indian rupee Rupee RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon