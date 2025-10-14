Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee hits new closing low of 88.80 amid weak global risk sentiment

Rupee hits new closing low of 88.80 amid weak global risk sentiment

Weak global sentiment and a stronger dollar kept the rupee under pressure, prompting likely RBI intervention through state-run banks to curb excessive volatility

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

The dollar index was trading 0.3 per cent higher at 98.42. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee settled at a new closing low of 88.80 per dollar as it continued to face depreciation pressure amid fragile global risk sentiment, despite some easing in US–China trade tensions, dealers said.
 
The local currency ended 12 paise lower than its previous close of 88.68 per dollar. It has depreciated by 3.75 per cent so far in the current financial year, and 3.59 per cent in the current calendar year.
 
While the rupee has hovered near record lows this month, volatility remains low due to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), dealers said. However, the market is now watching to see when the central bank might allow the exchange rate to drift towards 89 and beyond.
 
 
“The RBI has been protecting the 88.80 level,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The next stop has to be 89 and 89.50 if we break this level,” he added.
 
The rupee has depreciated by 0.1 per cent so far this month.

Also Read

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee ends near record lows even as oil prices slide; closes at 88.79/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee steady under pressure, trades near 88.74/$ amid tight range

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee recovers from near all-time low on likely intervention by RBI

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee recovers from day's low even as oil prices advance; ends at 88.67/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee slips to 88.75/$ even as dollar softens on easing US-China tensions

 
Weak global sentiment, strong dollar weigh on rupee
 
“The rupee traded under mild pressure today, slipping around twelve paise against the US dollar, as global risk sentiment remained fragile despite some easing in US–China trade tensions. The greenback regained strength on the back of renewed safe-haven demand, keeping emerging market currencies on the defensive. The INR briefly flirted with its record low levels but found support from likely central bank intervention through state-run banks, which helped contain excessive volatility,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of IFA Global.
 
Dollar index strengthens amid safe-haven demand
 
The dollar index was trading 0.3 per cent higher at 98.42. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

More From This Section

suicide rate

Datanomics: Share of govt servants in suicides remains nearly 1%premium

Rare Earth minerals

Centre to intensify advance-level exploration of critical mineral blockspremium

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

Consumers struggle to get GST rate cut benefits on food, medicines: Survey

direct tax rupees fund

Net direct tax haul jumps 6% to ₹11.89 trillion on personal tax filings

money, salary, income

95% respondents unwilling to share income details in NSO pre-test

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar forex market US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon