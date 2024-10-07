Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Russia aims to boost coal exports to India amid growing fuel demand

Russia aims to boost coal exports to India amid growing fuel demand

China remains the biggest buyer of Russian coal but Moscow has said India may overtake it by the start of the next decade

coal sector

India imported 176 million tons of thermal coal in 2023, driven mainly by power plants.

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia is interested in increasing coal exports to India to tap into growing demand for the fuel in the Asian country, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

China remains the biggest buyer of Russian coal but Moscow has said India may overtake it by the start of the next decade as Beijing plans cutbacks on coal usage for power generation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India has increasingly relied on coal to address record power demand, with the rise in coal-fired power output earlier this year outpacing renewable energy growth for the first time since at least 2019.

 

Its coal production in the last fiscal year to March 31 rose to a record 997.828 million metric tons, a 12 per cent rise from a year ago. More than 75 per cent of India's power generation was from coal in 2023.

India imported 176 million tons of thermal coal in 2023, driven mainly by power plants. Russian exports to India reached 26.2 million tons last year, up from 20 million tons in 2022, according to Russia's energy ministry.

Russia is already the largest supplier of crude oil to India thanks to diversification of trade ties away from Europe, once Moscow's key business partner, due to a severe political standoff with the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

"Russian coal-producing enterprises have significant resources and are interested in expanding its presence in the fast-growing Indian market," Novak said, according to a transcript of his remarks released by his office. He made the comments at a meeting with reporters.

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

India-UAE investment treaty implemented from Aug 31, 2024: FM Sitharaman

Indian 20 bn deals to lure markets

India's $20 billion investment deals pipeline lures funds to PE-held stakes

Sanjeev Sanyal

EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal accepts Chancellorship of Gokhale Institute

Premiumshanghai

India's equity-market valuation premium over China narrows to 54.2%

Premiumoverseas companies

India to Singapore, HK: Uber rich shift $235 bn to offshore family offices

Despite close political and business ties, India is wary of sanctions against Russia. It said last month that the country would not buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, which is sanctioned by Western countries.

 

 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Govt-owned refiners likely to ink Russian crude term deal by FY26

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

India engaged with partners on Russia-Ukraine peace, no proposal yet: MEA

Weapons

Ukraine reportedly using Indian arms against Russia: How and why explained

Vladimir Putin, putin, Ajit Doval, Ajit

NSA Doval meets Putin, conveys Modi's Russia-Ukraine peace plan: Top points

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

35 Indians discharged from Russian army since PM raised issue in July: MEA

Topics : India-Russia ties Russia Coal demand coal sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon