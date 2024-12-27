Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 09:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rural, urban food spending rises amid inflation pressure, shows HCE report

Rural, urban food spending rises amid inflation pressure, shows HCE report

Conversely, among non-food items, rural households reduced spending on medical care, education, rent, fuel, and durable goods

The Centre authorised the state governments to impose stock limits on identified food items, issue licence to produce, sale, and distribute under the Act

(File Image)

Shiva Rajora Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The share of monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) on food items edged up slightly in both rural and urban areas during the August 2023–July 2024 (2023-24) period compared to the previous year, according to the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES). However, experts note that the increase falls within the margin of error and could represent a temporary fluctuation rather than a reversal of trends. 
 
Of the total MPCE, the proportion spent on food items rose to 47.04 per cent in rural areas and 39.7 per cent in urban areas in 2023–24, up from 46.4 per cent and 39.2 per cent, respectively, in 2022–23.
 
 
The factsheet based on the survey released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Friday revealed that the MPCE in rural areas during the 2023–24 period increased by 9.2 per cent to Rs 4,122, while urban household expenditure rose by 8.3 per cent to Rs 6,996 over the same period. These figures are in nominal terms and exclude the value of items provided free of cost to households under various social welfare programmes. 
 
The data shows that spending on cereals increased marginally, with rural areas allocating 4.99 per cent of their MPCE and urban areas 3.76 per cent in 2023–24, compared to 4.91 per cent and 3.64 per cent in 2022–23. This comes even as average monthly per capita cereal consumption declined slightly in both rural India (from 9.61 kg to 9.35 kg) and urban India (from 8.05 kg to 8.02 kg) during the same period. 
 
Spending on other food items such as beverages, pulses, vegetables, fruits, eggs, meat, and spices also saw an increase in both rural and urban areas. 

Also Read

Indian Rupee

Rupee remains flat at 83.94 against US dollar in early trade today

GST

Budget cuts Customs duty on slew of items, assures rationalisation of GST

SEBI

SBI-SG Global pays Rs 29.25 lakh, settles FPI violation case with Sebi

NTPC

NTPC partners with CCTE to explore thorium-based nuclear energy solutions

PKL 2024 Semifinal

PKL 2024 Semifinal LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana through to final; Delhi vs Patna underway

 
Conversely, among non-food items, rural households reduced spending on medical care, education, rent, fuel, and durable goods. In urban households, spending decreased on items like pan, tobacco, fuel, medical care, conveyance, durable goods, and consumer services. 
 
The gap in average monthly consumption expenditure between rural and urban households narrowed slightly, with rural households now spending 69.7 per cent of what urban households spend, down from 71.2 per cent in the previous period. 
 
P C Mohanan, former acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), attributed the rise in food expenditure partly to the high food inflation witnessed over the past year. “A variation of this magnitude is within the margin of error. Consumption patterns usually don’t change in such a short duration. The prices of almost all food items, including vegetables, fruits and pulses, have been quite high over the past and they surely altered the budgets of the households. However, this is more of a temporary blip,” he added. 
 
Pronab Sen, former chief statistician of India, noted that the NSO conducted two back-to-back consumption expenditure surveys to verify the robustness of methodological changes. “The results that have come about are fairly consistent and the sort of variation observed is well within the margin of statistical error. This does not indicate a reversal of trend,” he said. 
 
Including the value of free social welfare services, the MPCE was calculated at Rs 4,247 for rural households and Rs 7,078 for urban households. 
 
Among states, Sikkim reported the highest MPCE, with Rs 9,377 in rural areas and Rs 13,927 in urban areas, while Chhattisgarh recorded the lowest, at Rs 2,739 in rural areas and Rs 4,927 in urban areas. Among Union Territories, Chandigarh topped the chart, with Rs 8,857 in rural areas and Rs 13,425 in urban areas. 
 
 The survey, based on a sample of 261,953 households (154,357 in rural areas and 107,596 in urban areas), is a critical tool for understanding household consumption patterns. It is the second survey conducted using an improved methodology recommended by the National Statistical Commission, following the receding of the pandemic. 

More From This Section

Indian rupee, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Rupee hits new low at Rs 85.54 after worst intraday fall in 2 years

forex

Forex reserves decline by $8.4 billion of $644 billion as of Dec 20

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Q2 FY25: Current account deficit at 1.2% of GDP; BoP surplus at $18.6 bn

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI allows interoperability between PPIs like wallets for UPI payments

Inequality, economic inequality

Rural, urban consumption inequality dips during Aug 2023-July 2024: Govt

Topics : food items consumption Rural consumption urban consumption retail food sector food price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon