Sowing of rabi crops in Rajasthan falls short of target this year

The sowing of rabi crops in Rajasthan this year has been much below the target set by the state agriculture department, according to traders in Jaipur.

According to the data released by the Rajasthan government on November 20, the sowing area of major rabi crops has reported a decrease.

The biggest reduction is in wheat sowing. So far, traders said only a little more than 36 per cent of the wheat area had been planted.

In Rajasthan, wheat was sown in 3.09 million hectares in 2022-23. In 2023-24, the government has the target at 3.1 million hectares, whereas till now sowing has been done only in 1.118 million hectares.

In two other major crops, it is over 82 per cent for mustard and more than 75.80 per cent for gram.

Traders say farmers are waiting for rain. If it rains, sowing figures may increase.

K G Jhalani, a trader at the Kukarkheda grain market in Jaipur, said: “We estimate around 20 per cent reduction in wheat sowing in Rajasthan this time. Farmers are waiting for rain. If there is rain in 10-15 days, sowing will increase slightly.”

In 2022-23, gram was sown in 1.937 million hectares. In 2023-24, the government has set the target of 2.1 million hectares, whereas so far it has been sown in 1.593 million hectares.

In Rajasthan, which holds first position in the country in mustard production, the crop was sown in 4.552 million hectares in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, the state government reduced the target of mustard sowing to 4.1 million hectares and till now sowing has been completed in 3.363 million hectares.

Anil Chatar, a trader at the Chandpole grain market in Jaipur, said: “Our expectation is that mustard will be sown at the same level as last year. It is going on and 10 days are left for sowing.”