Srinivas gets additional charge as CEO of public procurement portal GeM

The government has given L Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary in Department of Commerce, the additional charge of CEO of public procurement portal GeM.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

The additional charge was given as the last CEO of the Government e Marketplace (GeM) P K Singh has been appointed as secretary in the renewable energy ministry.

Srinivas is an officer of the 1991 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes).

"We are honoured to announce the appointment of Shri L Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Government e Marketplace on additional charge," GeM said in a post on social media platform X.

 

The GeM portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all central government ministries and departments.


First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

