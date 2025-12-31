Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Sugar production surges 23.4% to 11.83 million tonnes in Oct-Dec: NFCSF

Sugar production surges 23.4% to 11.83 million tonnes in Oct-Dec: NFCSF

Sugar output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest sugar producing state, increased to 3.56 million tonnes during October-December period of 2025-26 season from 3.26 million tonnes in the year-ago

Sugar mill

Sugar mill

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's sugar production rose 23.43 per cent to 11.83 million tonnes in the first three months of the ongoing 2025-26 season on sharp rise in Maharashtra output, cooperative body NFCSF said on Wednesday.

Sugar production stood at 9.56 million tonnes in the year-ago period, while the total output remained 26.18 million tonnes in the entire 2024-25 season (October-September).

As on December 31, around 499 mills crushed 134 million tonnes of sugarcane, achieving a sugar output of 11.8 million tonnes at an average sugar recovery of 8.83 per cent, National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF) said in a statement.

 

Sugar output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest sugar producing state, increased to 3.56 million tonnes during October-December period of 2025-26 season from 3.26 million tonnes in the year-ago.

Sugar output in Maharashtra, the country's second largest producer, rose 63 per cent to 4.87 million tonnes from 2.99 million tonnes, while that of Karnataka, the output rose to 2.21 million tonnes from 2.05 million tonnes in the said period.

Sugar output in Gujarat rose to 2,85,000 tonnes, Bihar 1,95,000 tonnes and Uttarakhand at 1,30,000 tonnes in the said period. NFCSF has pegged 31.5 million tonnes sugar output for the 2025-26 season, excluding 3.5 million tonne diversion for ethanol.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tax

Centre's fiscal deficit at 62.3% of FY26 BE in April-November; capex up 28%

India quick commerce, qcom market India, Statista projections, Blinkit Zepto Instamart, quick commerce growth, qcom funding India, dark stores India, online grocery India, rapid delivery market, global qcom rankings

Consumers drive quick commerce, food delivery sales on New Year's Eve

box, cargo

Datanomics: India's trade diversification remains a mixed bag so farpremium

tax changes

2026 to bring data, policy, tax changes; labour codes, CBAM to take effectpremium

Labour ministry

Centre notifies revised draft rules for labour codes, seeks responses

Topics : sugar production Sugar producing states UP sugar production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayNew Year ResolutionsDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon