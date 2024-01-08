Tamil Nadu GIM secures Rs 6.6 trn investment, to create 2.69 mn jobs

Driven by mega investments from Tata Power , Adani Group, Singapore's Sembcorp Industries, and Leap Green Energy, among others, the two-day Global Investors Meet 2024 in Tamil Nadu saw investments to the tune of Rs 6.64 trillion. This is likely to create as many as 2.69 million direct and indirect jobs in the state.

'Due to our tireless efforts and your participation during this Global Investors’ Meet, we have attracted an unprecedented Rs 6,64,180 crore of investments. A total of 2,690,657 jobs are expected to be generated from these investments, including direct employment for 1,454,712 persons,' said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, addressing the summit on Monday. This year’s investments are compared to Rs 2.42 trillion in 2015 and Rs 3 trillion in 2019, the previous two GIMs conducted by the state.

Among the investors, Tata Power ranked on the top by signing deals to invest Rs 70,000 crore to come up with 10 gigawatt (GW) solar and wind units in Tamil Nadu over a period of five to seven years. On the other hand, the three memorandums of understanding signed by Adani Group saw investments of around Rs 41,200 crore. This includes Rs 3,500 crore worth of investments for five years in three cement grinding units creating 5,000 jobs, Rs 24,500 crore investment in pump storage plants over a period of five to seven years creating jobs for around 4,000 people and around Rs 13,200 crore investment in hyperscale data centres over seven years.

'GIM has laid the foundation stone for the next big leap in Tamil Nadu. We are looking at sectors like EV, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, battery cell manufacturers, along with mass job creators like non-leather footwear,' said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa. Sembcorp also signed a deal for Rs 36,238 crore investment in renewable energy, LeapGreen will invest around Rs 17,400 crore in renewable storage.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) too signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 500 crore in the state. 'Tamil Nadu is one of the most industrialised states, with an evolved industrial culture, investor-friendly government, rich and diverse talent pool and inherent strengths that are conducive for innovation. TAFE is keen to leverage the vibrant ecosystem of Tamil Nadu and work closely with the Tamil Nadu Government as it invests in new growth opportunities,' said TAFE’s Chairman and Managing Director, Mallika Srinivasan.

Among the sectors, the industries sector attracted Rs 3,79,809 crore investment creating 870,026 jobs, followed by Rs 63,573 crore and 251,660 jobs by the MSME sector and Rs 62,900 crore investment and 265,053 jobs by the housing and urban development sector.