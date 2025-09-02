Tamil Nadu inks ₹7,020-cr Germany deals; 15,320 jobs to be created

The Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave in Germany, held as part of the TN Rising Europe investment drive led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, witnessed the signing of 23 investment deals worth ₹3,819 crore. These agreements will generate 9,070 new jobs in the state.
With this, the total investments signed in Germany during the Chief Minister’s visit now stand at ₹7,020 crore across 26 MoUs, creating 15,320 jobs. This includes three marquee agreements inked earlier with Knorr-Bremse (₹2,000 crore; 3,500 jobs), Nordex Group (₹1,000 crore; 2,500 jobs), and ebm-papst (₹201 crore; 250 jobs).
The government said many companies already operating in Tamil Nadu chose to reinvest and expand, underscoring their faith in the state’s industrial ecosystem and governance.
The conclave brought together global leaders in renewable energy, automotive components, industrial equipment, and advanced research and development. Major commitments included Vensys Energy (₹1,068 crore; 5,238 jobs), BASF (₹300 crore; 100 jobs), Bella Premier Happy Hygiene (₹300 crore; 200 jobs), Herrenknecht India (₹250 crore; 400 jobs), Puls (₹200 crore; 500 jobs), Witzenmann India (₹200 crore; 450 jobs), and MASH Energy (₹200 crore; 200 jobs).
Bella Hygiene, a Poland-based multinational behind the Bella brand in sanitary and medical products, will expand its facility in Dindigul district. Witzenmann Group, a German manufacturer of flexible metal hoses and expansion joints for the auto industry, will expand production in Tamil Nadu. BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) will expand its Chengalpattu facility, focusing on catalysts, adsorbents, battery materials, and precious metal solutions.
Vensys Energy AG, a German wind turbine maker specialising in gearless direct drive technology, will set up a wind components facility in the state. Herrenknecht, the global leader in tunnel boring machines, will expand its Chennai plant to support projects such as the Mumbai Coastal Road and Chennai Metro.
The Chief Minister also held discussions with BMW Group leaders, highlighting Tamil Nadu’s strength in automotive and EV manufacturing and inviting the firm to deepen its engagement. BMW reaffirmed its interest, citing the state’s EV infrastructure.
Guidance Tamil Nadu signed an MoU with Next Mittelstand (Ausbildung) to introduce Germany’s dual vocational training model to the state. Starting with 120 students and scaling up to 20,000 over the next decade, the programme aims to raise skill standards among Tamil Nadu’s youth.
The Chief Minister’s European tour will continue in the United Kingdom, with further investor meetings and diaspora engagements scheduled.