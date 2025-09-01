Tamil Nadu secures ₹3,201 cr German investment; BMW explores EV expansion

Tamil Nadu is emerging as a hotspot for European investors. Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a week-long visit to Germany and the United Kingdom, has attracted investments worth about Rs 3,201 crore in the first two days, creating more than 6,250 direct jobs.
The state delegation also held discussions with luxury automobile major BMW Group on expanding its existing Chennai unit, particularly in the electric vehicle segment. The talks come amid concerns that Tamil Nadu could lose around $3.93 billion of exports in 2025–26 due to higher US tariffs.
The committed investments include a Rs 2,000 crore manufacturing unit by Munich-headquartered Knorr-Bremse, one of the world’s largest braking systems and railway component makers. The facility, to be set up in Kancheepuram and Chennai, will employ about 3,500 people and focus on railway doors and braking systems.
German wind turbine manufacturer and renewable energy technology company Nordex Group also committed Rs 1,000 crore to expand its operations in Tamil Nadu, creating 2,500 new jobs. This expansion reinforces Tamil Nadu’s leadership in renewable energy manufacturing and green industrialisation, the state government said in a statement.
Mulfingen-based ebm-papst, a leading manufacturer of electric motors and fans, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand its Global Competence Centre in Chennai and its manufacturing footprint in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 201 crore over the next five years, creating about 250 jobs. Stalin is accompanied by a team led by industries minister T R B Rajaa and secretary V Arun Roy.
Addressing the media at the airport, Stalin said that so far he has visited the US, Spain, Japan and the United Arab Emirates, securing investments worth Rs 18,498 crore through 36 MoUs during these trips, which may create employment for 30,037 people.
On Sunday, state investment agency Guidance Tamil Nadu said US tariffs may reduce the state’s export numbers by $3.93 billion during the fiscal, with the textile sector alone facing a potential hit of $1.62 billion.