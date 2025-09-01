Monday, September 01, 2025 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST overhaul may slash levies on shampoos, hybrid cars, TVs, electronics

GST overhaul may slash levies on shampoos, hybrid cars, TVs, electronics

Consumer electronics like air conditioners and televisions could see rates drop from 28% to 18%, ahead of the Diwali shopping season starting in October

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

India plans to cut consumption tax by at least 10 percentage points on nearly 175 products ranging from shampoos and hybrid cars to consumer electronics, said two sources, revealing new details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major tax overhaul.

The proposal includes reducing goods and services tax (GST) on consumer items such as talcum powder, toothpaste and shampoo from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, a move expected to boost sales for companies like Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Industries.

Consumer electronics like air conditioners and televisions could see rates drop from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, ahead of the Diwali shopping season starting in October, when brands like Samsung, LG Electronics, and Sony dominate sales.

 

The proposed cut on small petrol hybrid cars to 18 per cent from 28 per cent is a win for Toyota Motor and Maruti Suzuki that have for years lobbied to reduce tax on a technology they say is cleaner than petrol cars.

The list of goods and services that India is planning to cut taxes on will be decided on September 3-4 by the GST council, which is headed by federal finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and has representation from the country's states.

The sweeping changes to the complex GST regime were triggered by Modi during his Independence Day speech on August 15, where he vowed to cut taxes on daily items without giving details.

India's finance ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comments on this story.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

