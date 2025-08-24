Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Breakfast scheme expansion to benefit over 2 mn students: TN CM Stalin

Breakfast scheme expansion to benefit over 2 mn students: TN CM Stalin

The scheme is now being expanded to government and aided primary schools in urban areas across Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin, Stalin

In a social media post, Stalin said the scheme will now benefit 2.1 million school children. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Post the expansion of the CM's Breakfast scheme on August 26, over 2 million school students will benefit from the initiative that is aimed at ensuring growth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

The scheme is now being expanded to government and aided primary schools in urban areas across Tamil Nadu.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be present during the expansion of the scheme on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Stalin said the scheme will now benefit 2.1 million school children.

"From the days of Justice Party to the Dravidian Model government, we provide food to the children to address hunger and give them education. This is not mere food, but a foundation for growth," he said.

 

Also Read

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

South Korean firm to establish India's first footwear plant in TN: Govt

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin vows DMK govt will stand firmly with minorities

Welspun One Logistics Parks

Welspun One to invest ₹2,150 cr for warehouses across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays proceedings against TN minister in disproportionate assets case

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

The government's "pioneering work" setting an example to the country will continue and Tamil Nadu will grow forever, the CM added.

Stalin recalled, separately in a letter to partymen, how Tamil Nadu had pioneered such an initiative when late CM K Kamaraj introduced the noon meal scheme.

Later, CM M G Ramachandran (MGR) upgraded it to nutritious meal scheme.

Years later, the DMK government under late M Karunanidhi added egg to the meals of students, Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier said that over 3.5 lakh students studying in government and aided primary schools in urban areas across the state will benefit from the expansion of the breakfast scheme.

The flagship programme was inaugurated on September 15, 2022, for government school students, for the first time in India, when Stalin served breakfast to students at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai.

Following an overwhelming response to the scheme from parents and students, the scheme was expanded on August 25, 2023, in Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district, the birthplace of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, benefitting 18.5 lakh students of 30,992 schools.

It was further expanded on July 15, 2024, for the benefit of 2.23 lakh students studying in 3,995 government-aided primary schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

waste-to-energy plants

Delhi's waste-to-energy plants compliant, pose minimal health risks: Report

gavel law cases

Delhi govt notifies rules for e-delivery of court summons, warrants

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

IMD issues rain alerts for Delhi, Mumbai; wet spell to persist till Aug 29

Fiji PM

Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka begins 4-day India visit to boost bilateral ties

arrest

Noida woman set on fire by in-laws over ₹36 lakh dowry, husband arrested

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Stalin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon