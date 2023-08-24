Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Trade unions call for PDS universalisation, scrapping monetisation pipeline

To intensify their agitation from December onwards

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, farmers protests, farmers union, bharat bandh

Representative image

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A joint convention of central trade unions and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers grouping that spearheaded the more than a year-long farmers’ agitation today brought out a charter of demands after a day-long convention that called universalisation of the public distribution system, enhancing corporate tax, restoring Old Pension Scheme and scrapping of the National Monetization Pipeline.

The convention of both the trade unions and the farmers group that was held in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium gave a nationwide call for observing October 3 as ‘Black Day’ and planned an even bigger protest in December 2023 and January 2024, details of which will be spelled out later.

The joint unions will organize a sit-in in front of the state Raj Bhawans on November 26 and 28th in support of their demand.

The unions noted that despite written assurances, the Central Government has failed to honour commitments made to the farmers regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

Meanwhile, the charter of demands of the trade unions and farmers also included withdrawal of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and establishing a comprehensive Public Sector Crop Insurance Scheme for all crops, implementing a comprehensive farm loan waiver, controlling price rise and removal of GST on essential items.

It also demanded guaranteed food security; ensuring universal access to education and healthcare; introducing a national minimum wage, ending privatization and NMP, and implementing a comprehensive social security for all workers.

Also Read

Political funding: Unions decry govt's move to derecognise postal unions

No more farm fires

Trade unions condemn order prohibiting govt staff to go on strike

PM Kisan mobile app with face authentication feature launched today

PM Modi, Hasina to launch Rs 377-cr cross-border oil pipeline on March 18

India growth rate to remain fastest among top economies: Finance secy

Govt extremely disappointed with Moody's report on India's economic outlook

At G20 trade ministerial, PM Modi calls for more attention to MSMEs

India, US looking at ending poultry dispute at WTO, says official

BRICS to have 6 new members with 'deep ties' to India, says PM Modi


The charter also talked on restoring the Old Pension Scheme, taxing the super-rich; enhancing corporate tax; re-introducing wealth tax and succession tax.
Topics : Trade unions

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon