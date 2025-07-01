Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Manufacturing hits 14-month high in June, helped by export surge: Survey

Manufacturing hits 14-month high in June, helped by export surge: Survey

Companies step up hiring to keep up with strong demand: PMI

PMI, PMI INDIA

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.4 in June from 57.6 in May. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s manufacturing activity grew to a 14-month high in June, marked by “one of the fastest increases” in exports and record upturn in employment, said a private survey on Tuesday.
 
The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.4 in June from 57.6 in May. A figure above 50 denotes expansion in activity while below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 48th month running.
 
“Companies also welcomed one of the fastest increases in external orders in over 20 years of survey history. Goods producers lifted input buying to the greatest extent in 14 months, which supported a further expansion in stocks of purchases," said the survey.
 
 

Also Read

PMI

June manufacturing PMI at 14-month high of 58.4 driven by export orders

PMI, PMI INDIA

Cost pressures, Pak conflict dampens manufacturing activity in May: PMI

manufacturing

Manufacturing PMI slows to 3-month low of 57.6 in May, demand still strong

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock market crash highlights: Sensex sheds 645 pts, Nifty at 24,609; IT, FMCG, Oil & Gas top drag

PMI

May PMI rises to 61.2, highest since April 2024, driven by services sector

 
India’s manufacturing activity grew to a 14-month high in June, marked by “one of the fastest increases” in exports and record upturn in employment, said a private survey on Tuesday.
 
The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.4 in June from 57.6 in May. A figure above 50 denotes expansion in activity while below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 48th month running.
 
“Companies also welcomed one of the fastest increases in external orders in over 20 years of survey history. Goods producers lifted input buying to the greatest extent in 14 months, which supported a further expansion in stocks of purchases," said the survey.
 
Production volumes increased at the fastest pace since April 2024, reportedly fuelled by efficiency gains, demand and greater sales volumes. The acceleration was led by intermediate goods makers, however, with slowdowns in the consumer and capital goods segments.
 
"Indeed, growth of new export orders gained considerable momentum in June. The rate of expansion was the third-highest since data collection started in March 2005. Firms noted strengthening demand from across the globe, with the US mentioned more frequently," said the survey.
 
"Robust end-demand fuelled expansions in output, new orders, and job creation," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
 
"To keep up with strong demand — particularly from international markets, as evidenced by the substantial rise in new export orders — Indian manufacturing firms had to tap deeper into their inventories, causing the stock of finished goods to continue shrinking. Finally, input prices moderated while average selling prices rose as some manufacturers passed on additional cost burdens to clients," she added.
 
Input price inflation retreated to a four-month low, despite rising iron and steel costs as the rate of increase was negligible relative to the series average. “Average selling prices rose markedly, however, as several firms sought to share additional cost burdens (freight, labour and materials) with their clients. In some instances, companies attributed upward revisions to demand buoyancy," said the survey.
 
Employment increased at a record pace, with most survey panellists recording short-term recruitment. "The outlook for the Indian manufacturing sector remained positive in June. That said, uncertainties surrounding competition, inflation and changes in consumer preferences weighed on sentiment," said the survey.

More From This Section

Trump, Modi

India a 'strategic ally', trade deal to be finalised soon: White House

cylinder,lpg,women

OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹58.50; new rate effective today

PremiumUS-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US crude oil exports jump in hope for India as trade treaty deadline nears

PremiumIndia-USA

India firm on agriculture as US trade discussions enter crucial stage

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

EAC-PM chair flags comparability issue in latest consumption surveys

Topics : Manufacturing Industry PMI Manufacturing PMI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon