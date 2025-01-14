Business Standard

'Trump Tantrum' a short-lived impact on Indian rupee: State Bank of India

'Trump Tantrum' a short-lived impact on Indian rupee: State Bank of India

Historical analysis of US presidencies, dating back to the Nixon era, reveals that the rupee tends to perform more stably during Republican administrations compared to Democratic ones

SBI, State Bank Of India

The INR began to weaken in the second half of the year due to capital outflows. (SBI | File Photo: Shutterstock)

Empirical evidence suggests that the "Trump Tantrum" for the Indian rupee (INR) will be a short-term phenomenon, with the currency expected to stabilise after the initial shock of the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency. Contrary to market perceptions, the rupee appears more vulnerable under a non-Trump or Democratic regime, according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI).
 
Historical analysis of US presidencies, dating back to the Nixon era, reveals that the rupee tends to perform more stably during Republican administrations compared to Democratic ones. However, the current volatility does not mirror the intensity of the "Taper Tantrum" era, reinforcing the view that the "Trump Tantrum" for the INR will be a transient event, with the currency adjusting after the initial disruption.
 
 
“Empirical evidence suggests that the Trump Tantrum for INR will be a short-term phenomenon, and the rupee should adjust post the initial shock of the early days of the presidency... Contrary to market perceptions, the rupee seems more susceptible in a non-Trump regime/Democratic regime...,” the report said.
 
“Glancing back at the US presidency through the Nixon years, the rupee appears more stable during Republican regimes as against its performance through the Democratic occupants of the Oval Office... However, the volatility in the near term is nowhere reminiscent of the heydays of the Taper Tantrum, forcing us to believe that the Trump Tantrum for rupee will be a short-term phenomenon and the home currency should adjust post the initial shock of the early days of the presidency,” it added.
 
The report further said that rupee, well-supported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against extreme volatilities post-pandemic, is likely to recover beyond current challenges. As the external noise impacting emerging market (EM) currencies diminishes in the coming months, the rupee is expected to realign with its neutral levels.
 
The INR began to weaken in the second half of the year due to capital outflows. Additionally, the election of Donald Trump as US president in November 2024 triggered a global strengthening of the dollar, impacting most currencies. To date, the rupee has depreciated by approximately 3 per cent against the US dollar, still ranking among the least affected currencies globally.

