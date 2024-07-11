Business Standard
Union Budget 2024-25: Here're key challenges in electronics & semiconductor

Increasing domestic value addition and balancing jobs by improving organic competitiveness

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 12:47 AM IST

Key challenges
 
 Increasing domestic value addition and balancing jobs by improving organic competitiveness
 Execution of infra needs to keep pace with sectoral growth
 Skilling and upskilling of human resources to meet quality and technical needs
 Improving ease of doing business due to unclear definitions in existing policies

Industry ask

 Reduce seven tariff slabs to three to align the structure to competing electronics manufacturing nations
 Conducive regulatory and policy environment for increasing domestic value addition through supply chain localisation
 Policy continuity across critical segments to build long-term capability and capacity in India
 Funding to states for faster execution of electronics manufacturing infra

Simplified tariffs, increased FTAs, and enhanced ease of doing business will help build the ecosystem in the short term. Strategic geopolitical alignment will help build long-term competitiveness for India”

 Sujay Shetty, Managing Director, (ESDM & Semiconductor), PwC India    

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 12:47 AM IST

