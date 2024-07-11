Union Budget 2024-25: Here're key challenges in electronics & semiconductor

Key challenges



Increasing domestic value addition and balancing jobs by improving organic competitiveness

Execution of infra needs to keep pace with sectoral growth

Skilling and upskilling of human resources to meet quality and technical needs

Reduce seven tariff slabs to three to align the structure to competing electronics manufacturing nations

Conducive regulatory and policy environment for increasing domestic value addition through supply chain localisation

Policy continuity across critical segments to build long-term capability and capacity in India

Improving ease of doing business due to unclear definitions in existing policies