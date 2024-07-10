Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 3.86% in May: Govt

The Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) was 3.87 per cent in April 2024, a labour ministry statement said

manufacturing

The food and beverages group increased to 145.2 points in May from 143.4 points in April this year. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.86 per cent in May compared to 4.42 per cent in the same month a year ago.
The Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) was 3.87 per cent in April 2024, a labour ministry statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the statement, year-on-year inflation for May 2024 moderated to 3.86 per cent against 4.42 per cent in May 2023.
The All-India CPI-IW for May 2024 increased by 0.5 points and stood at 139.9 points. It was 139.4 points in April 2024.
 
The food and beverages group increased to 145.2 points in May from 143.4 points in April this year.
The fuel & light segment dipped to 149.5 points in May from 152.8 points in April 2024.
The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.
 

Also Read

onion,onions

Govt buys 71K tons of onion for buffer stock; expects retail prices to ease

Financial stress

Easing inflation no respite for people's financial woes: Kantar report

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Retail inflations for agricultural, rural workers remain almost flat in May

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Retail inflation steadily easing, food prices still a concern: RBI bulletin

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Some progress on inflation but just one rate cut this year likely: Fed

Topics : retail inflation Labour Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon