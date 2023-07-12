By Augusta Saraiva(Bloomberg) --US inflation decelerated last month to the slowest pace in more than two years, indicating more success for a Federal Reserve that’s been bearing down on price pressures. The consumer price index rose 3% last month from a year ago, according to data out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. From May, it advanced 0.2%.Excluding food and energy, the CPI rose 0.2% from the prior month. From a year ago, the so-called core measure — which economists view as the better indicator of underlying inflation — advanced 4.8%, the lowest since late 2021 but still well above the Fed’s target.A key reason for the slowdown in the overall measure is that the latest figure is compared to June 2022, when a rapid run-up in energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped drive inflation to a four-decade high. Looking ahead, upcoming year-over-year readings will be compared to relatively lower prints.That said, the report underscores the progress of reducing price pressures since inflation peaked a year ago, aided by more than a year of interest-rate hikes and easing demand. Even so, price pressures are running well above the Fed’s target and will keep policymakers inclined to resume raising interest rates at their July 25-26 meeting.While a hike at this month’s meeting has been signaled as likely by a number of Fed officials, they will also take into account upcoming readings on producer prices, inflation expectations and retail sales. Treasury yields plummeted and stock futures rose following the report.--With assistance from Jordan Yadoo and Reade Pickert.