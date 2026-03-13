Friday, March 13, 2026 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / US launches 'forced labour' trade probe against 60 nations, including India

US launches 'forced labour' trade probe against 60 nations, including India

The US Trade Representative has launched an unfair trade practices probe into 60 countries, including India, alleging failure to block imports of goods produced using forced labour

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

USTR Jamieson Greer claimed that many governments have failed to impose and effectively enforce measures banning goods produced with forced labour from entering their markets. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 10:09 AM IST

The United States Trade Representative's (USTR) office on Thursday (local time) initiated an unfair trade practices probe against 60 countries, including India, accusing them of "failure" to impose a ban on the import of goods produced with forced labour.

Section 301 probe under the US Trade Act of 1974

The action was taken under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the USTR to initiate investigations into foreign trade practices that are "unreasonable or discriminatory" and burden US commerce, potentially leading to retaliatory tariffs or restrictions. 
USTR Jamieson Greer claimed that many governments have failed to impose and effectively enforce measures banning goods produced with forced labour from entering their markets. "For too long, American workers and firms have been forced to compete against foreign producers who may have an artificial cost advantage gained from the scourge of forced labour," he said. 
 
He further added that the probe will determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit the importation of goods produced with forced labour and how the failure to eradicate these "abhorrent practices impacts US workers and businesses". 

Countries under investigation in forced labour trade probe

Apart from India, other countries under investigation include Australia, Canada, the EU, Britain, Israel, China, Russia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. 
The US has already restricted imports of goods from China’s Xinjiang region under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, alleging that Chinese authorities operate labour camps for ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim groups, reported Reuters.

USTR expands investigations amid US tariff pressure

The probe comes a day after the USTR launched an investigation against 16 trade partners, including India, accusing these countries’ “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors” of adversely affecting America’s reindustrialisation efforts. 
These investigations are a part of Washington's broader efforts to build tariff pressure on its trade partners after the US Supreme Court struck down the legal basis for the country-specific “reciprocal tariffs” last month. Soon after the ruling, US President Donald Trump announced a blanket 10 per cent tariff on all countries for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act. 
The USTR's office said that comments regarding the latest investigations can be sent by April 15, while hearings for the same will be held on April 28.

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

