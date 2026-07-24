US slaps 10% tariff on India under Sec 301 probe linked to forced labour

The United States (US) imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods following its investigation under Section 301 related to forced labour.

The new tariff announcement on Friday comes as Washington’s baseline tariff of 10 per cent for all trading partners expires.

The USTR had initially proposed a 12.5 per cent tariff for India last month. However, following public hearings and New Delhi’s amendment to Foreign Trade Policy to curb imports related to forced labour, the final designated duty for Indian goods has been lowered to 10 per cent.

“Based on the findings in the investigation of India, including India’s adoption of a forced labour import prohibition subsequent to the publication of the June 5, and considering the public comments and testimony, the advice of the Section 301 Committee, as well as the advice of advisory committees, and in accordance with the specific direction of the president, the Trade Representative has determined to impose 10 per cent tariffs on products of India,” the Office of the US Trade Representative said in its final investigation report.

The USTR had initiated investigations against 60 economies earlier this year, subsequently imposing a 10 per cent duty on 18 economies, including India, and a 12.5 per cent duty on the rest. “Today’s action comes after the USTR investigations, which included two rounds of public hearings, more than 2,100 public comments, and engagement with our trading partners to remedy these longstanding concerns,” the Office of the USTR said in a statement.

“Today’s action will begin to correct what is both a human rights abuse and distortive trade practice to improve the welfare of workers everywhere. I am encouraged by the trading partners who have moved quickly to adopt forced labour import prohibitions, and look forward to ensuring their effective enforcement,” the statement said quoting USTR Jamieson Greer.

The tariffs announced following the US’ Section 301 investigations are being viewed as a substitute for the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) in April 2025. Those tariffs were struck down by the US Supreme Court in February.

The Office of the USTR has another investigation against India underway that alleges excess capacity under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, which allows Washington to investigate and act against trade practices it considers harmful to US commerce.

Experts remain skeptical of the US’ tariff announcement. “The 10 per cent US tariff on Indian goods under the forced-labour investigation lacks a credible factual basis. The US has not produced evidence that India imports goods made with forced labour,” Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative’s founder Ajay Srivastava said.

“The Trump administration is expected to announce the results of another Section 301 investigation into excess manufacturing capacity, which could lead to additional tariffs on a wide range of industrial products. Washington has also increasingly imposed country-specific tariffs, recently targeting Brazil and Canada. Similar measures could eventually be extended to India citing purchases of Russian oil, or broader geopolitical considerations,” Srivastava added.

Meanwhile, India and the US remain engaged in negotiations for a trade deal, which will likely address New Delhi’s concerns over Washington’s Section 301 investigations against India.