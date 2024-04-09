Sensex (    %)
                             
USISPF appoints ex-revenue secy Bajaj as chair of US-India Tax Forum

Bajaj, 61, joined the USISPF as an advisor to the Board of Directors in January and will now spearhead the US-India Tax Forum, an official announcement said on Tuesday

A 1988-batch Haryana Cadre IAS officer, Bajaj served as Revenue Secretary. During his tenure with the Indian government, he played a pivotal role in shaping fiscal policies and promoting economic growth. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Washington
Apr 09 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

The US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) has appointed former Revenue Secretary and ex-Secretary of Economic Affairs Tarun Bajaj as the head of the US-India Tax Forum.
Bajaj, 61, joined the USISPF as an advisor to the Board of Directors in January and will now spearhead the US-India Tax Forum, an official announcement said on Tuesday.
With his extensive experience and profound expertise in finance and taxation, Tarun stands as an ideal candidate to steer our efforts forward. His adept leadership in shaping fiscal and tax policies and navigating intricate economic terrains will fortify our mission of nurturing strong economic bonds between the United States and India, said Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF.
A 1988-batch Haryana Cadre IAS officer, Bajaj served as Revenue Secretary. During his tenure with the Indian government, he played a pivotal role in shaping fiscal policies and promoting economic growth.
Bajaj managed both the direct and indirect tax revenues for the Government of India and was instrumental in stabilising the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He also played a critical role in formulating India's economic response to the pandemic, including the rollout of various relief measures and economic stimulus packages.
I am honoured to lead the US-India Tax Forum under the auspices of USISPF. It's a pleasure to have joined USISPF as Advisor to the Board this year, and in my new role, I look forward to making my contribution to make the US-India Tax Forum a robust and effective institution that companies can rely on and an institution that can engage effectively with all the stakeholders," Bajaj said.
Tax Forum was officially launched on February 25, 2020, and is an initiative to provide member companies with a platform to engage with relevant government officials on tax issues as they conduct business in the US-India corridor, discuss the future of taxation and how businesses and governments can work together in a global world to improve the ease of doing business environment.
The US-India Tax Forum has around 350 member companies and is the leading tax platform bringing Government of India policymakers, global tax experts, and the business community at large to advocate for better tax policy.

tax United States

Apr 09 2024 | 8:15 PM IST

