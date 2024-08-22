Vadhvan port to rank among top 10 global container ports, says Sonowal

Navi Mumbai: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with media during a press conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Admin Building at Uran, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Vadhvan port will be one of the top 10 container-handling ports globally once it is constructed, Sarbananda Sonowal , minister of ports, shipping, and waterways (MoPSW), said here today at the launch of the Vadhvan Skilling Program’s WhatsApp chatbot developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

The port project, worth a massive Rs 76,220 crore, “is expected to create approximately 10 lakh employment opportunities and will be completed on time," the minister added. A chatbot has been developed to gather valuable data and ensure that the youth of Vadhvan receive targeted training that aligns with the employment opportunities generated by the development of the Vadhvan Port project, the JNPA said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Furthermore, speaking about the local communities’ protests against the port’s development, the minister said, “Fishermen’s interests will be protected. We will take special care of their traditional businesses to sustain them."

The minister mentioned that the JNPA’s container-handling capacity will soon reach one crore twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) as it has developed quality infrastructure. The aim is to make the port completely eco-friendly, fully supplied with solar power. In April 2024, the JNPA initiated the replacement of diesel-operated internal terminal vehicles (ITVs) with electric ITVs (E-ITVs).

“As part of India’s national green hydrogen mission, we are aiming to develop green ports and achieve green shipping and net-zero emissions by 2070. Also, as part of the green parks transition initiative, 16 green parks will be incorporated across the 12 major Indian ports, which will be operational by 2030,” the MoPSW added.

Additionally, the JNPA signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs): one with Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Vadhavan Port to finance infrastructure projects, and another with Gateway Terminal India (GTI) concerning a sustainable initiative at the port.