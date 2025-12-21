Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India still among world's most over-regulated economies: Gurcharan Das

India still among world's most over-regulated economies: Gurcharan Das

At BELF 2025 in Kolkata, author Gurcharan Das said India remains heavily over-regulated, called the 'tariff king' tag an insult, and urged the moment be used to push reforms

Gurcharan Das, Economy

Gurcharan Das, former chief executive officer of Procter & Gamble India | Photo: X @gurcharandas

BS Reporter Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India remains among the most over-regulated economies in the world, said author and commentator Gurcharan Das, arguing that tariffs are a tool meant to protect infant economies.
 
What did Das say about the “tariff king” label and reforms?
 
Speaking at the Business & Economy Literature Fest (BELF) 2025 on Sunday, Das said being called the “king of tariffs” nearly 80 years after Independence was an insult, referring to the “tariff king” label used by the US president for India.
 
However, he added that the present situation should be used as a stimulus. No major country for the past three years has grown the way India has grown, so this is the time for reforms, Das, former chief executive officer of Procter & Gamble India, noted.
 
 
How do speakers see the international environment affecting India?

Also Read

Trade, tariffs

India proposes trade agreement with Mexico to mitigate high tariffs

Nepal Protest

Global politics in 2025: Protests, peace deals and shifting alliances

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

The year of tariffs: How Trump's policies affected India's exports in 2025

us tariffs

Mexico imposes up to 50% tariff on imports from India and China

car sales, auto sector

Mexico's steep tariff hike to hit $1 billion in Indian auto exports

 
Biju Paul Abraham, professor in the public policy and management group at IIM Calcutta, said the big challenge was the international environment.
 
“The domestic environment has improved for investment but the international environment has turned negative. And we seem to have very little leverage in ensuring that our interests are protected,” Abraham noted.
 
Das and Abraham were speaking at a session on India — Past, Present & Future, at BELF 2025. The event was organised by the TV9 Network, with Penguin as knowledge partner, BCC&I as industry partner, and StoryNest as curation and ideation partner.
 
What does it take to build long-lasting organisations amid turbulence?
 
Author and former director of Tata Sons R Gopalakrishnan spoke about what it takes to build long-lasting organisations, especially against the backdrop of current turbulence — from geopolitical uncertainty to technological disruption.
 
According to Gopalakrishnan, things were changing very rapidly, but the tools to cope with it were also changing exponentially. “The gap is constant.”
 
What was said about entrepreneurship, start-ups and artificial intelligence?
 
At a session on “An Economic Narrative for Viksit Bharat”, A K Bhattacharya, Editorial Director of Business Standard, observed that while there was much discussion around start-ups, the sons and daughters of India’s business leaders were not displaying the same entrepreneurial drive as they were in the financialisation of the economy. “We are seeing a gradual demise of entrepreneurship.”
 
Start-ups and the impact of artificial intelligence came up during the course of discussion at many of the sessions. On the evolving journey of India’s start-up scene, Arjun Mohan, edtech specialist and start-up consultant, said India’s start-up story was maturing and the narrative was slowly changing.
 
In the early days, the only objective was market share and growth at any cost, Mohan mentioned. “The entrepreneurs understand that building sustainable businesses is also about keeping an eye on P&L (profit and loss), ensuring that employees and customers are happy.”
 
“The objective which is being chased, is slowly changing,” he added.
 

More From This Section

Train, Indian Railway

Railways raise passenger fares again, second hike in current fiscalpremium

drug interactions, mixing medicines, antibiotics and antacids, painkillers

US MFN drug pricing may not have immediate impact on Indian pharma firmspremium

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

India will surpass Germany to become third-largest economy by 2027: Scindia

CP Radhakrishnan

More free trade pacts needed to compete in textile exports with B'desh: VP

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

US trade chief criticises India, EU as negotiations drag on into 2026

Topics : tariffs business economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup Final LIVEStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon