Wholesale price inflation cools to 2.31% in January as food prices ease

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation declined slightly to 2.31 per cent in January, from 2.37 per cent in December, as food prices eased further and fuel prices remained in contraction, according to government data released on Friday.
Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that inflation in food items declined to 5.88 per cent in January, from 8.47 per cent in December, led by a deceleration in the prices of vegetables (8.35 per cent), paddy (6.22 per cent), and protein-rich items like eggs, meat, and fish (3.56 per cent).
While potato prices decelerated (74.28 per cent), they remained quite high.
On the other hand, prices of food items like cereals (7.33 per cent), wheat (9.75 per cent), pulses (5.08 per cent), onion (28.33 per cent), and milk (2.69 per cent) accelerated during the month.
Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE Ratings, said that the arrival of fresh harvests has led to a seasonal correction in food prices, and the outlook for agriculture remains positive, with robust kharif output and good progress in rabi sowing.
“The food prices are expected to continue easing in the coming months, driven by seasonal correction,” she said.
Fuel and power category remains in deflation
The fuel and power category witnessed deflation (-2.78 per cent) in January as well. While cooking gas prices decelerated (2.23 per cent), petrol (-3.64 per cent) and high-speed diesel (-3.61 per cent) remained in contraction during the month.
Manufactured products inflation rises
In the manufactured products category, which has a weightage of 64.2 per cent in the index, inflation increased slightly to 2.51 per cent in January, from 2.14 per cent in December.
The increase was led by an acceleration in the prices of manufactured goods categories such as:
· Food products (10.42 per cent)
· Vegetable and animal fats (33.1 per cent)
· Wearing apparel (2.12 per cent)
· Leather (2.27 per cent)
· Pharmaceuticals (1.4 per cent)
· Rubber products (1.65 per cent)
· Global factors influencing inflation
Rahul Agrawal, senior economist, ICRA Ratings, said that after rising sharply in January 2025, global commodity prices have inched up further in February so far, amid growing uncertainty around the impact of US protectionist trade policies.
“This would exert upward pressure on the WPI non-food component. Besides, the USD/INR pair has depreciated in February, which would likely push up the landed cost of imports in the ongoing month,” he said.
Echoing similar views, Sinha added that it is crucial to monitor geopolitical developments and global trade uncertainties closely, as these could significantly influence global commodity markets and supply chains.
Retail inflation at a five-month low
On Wednesday, government data showed that the country’s retail inflation rate, based on the consumer price index (CPI), fell to a five-month low of 4.31 per cent in January, from 5.22 per cent in December, driven by a slowdown in food prices.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee slashed the policy repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent, marking the first reduction in nearly five years.