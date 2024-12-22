Business Standard

Home / Health / NPPA sets retail prices for 65 drugs, revises ceiling for 20 formulations

The ceiling prices of seven other drugs were revised to include the impact of the 0.00551 per cent increase in drug prices in the National List of Essential Medicines

The 20 drugs whose ceiling prices have been revised include 13 new drugs such as injectable immunoglobulins for rabies, tetanus, measles, and BCG

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), a regulatory body under the Department of Pharmaceuticals that sets drug prices, has announced the fixing of retail prices of 65 new drug formulations, along with determining the ceiling prices of 13 formulations.
 
Additionally, the ceiling prices of seven other drugs were revised to include the impact of the 0.00551 per cent increase in drug prices in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), based on changes in the wholesale price index (WPI) for 2024.
 
The decision to revise the prices of the formulations was taken during the authority’s 128th meeting on December 12.
 
 
Prices have been fixed for drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, bacterial infections, and pain, whereas drugs with revised ceiling prices include vaccines for rabies, tetanus, and measles, among others, according to multiple notifications from the NPPA.
 
The revision and fixation of retail and ceiling prices is a routine exercise undertaken by the NPPA. The drug pricing regulator is responsible for fixing and revising the prices of pharmaceutical products, enforcing provisions of the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), and monitoring the prices of both controlled and decontrolled drugs.

In a recent government notification, retail prices of essential fixed-dose combination drugs (FDCs) such as a combination of atorvastatin and ezetimibe tablets, used to treat high cholesterol by reducing “bad” cholesterol (LDL) and triglyceride levels, have been fixed.
 
FDCs are drugs that contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a single form, usually manufactured and distributed in a fixed ratio.
 
Other FDCs included in the list are the combinations of dispersible amoxicillin and potassium clavulanate, used to treat bacterial infections such as sinusitis, and gliclazide and metformin hydrochloride, which are used to treat type 2 diabetes.
 
The list also includes dietary supplements such as oral cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3) tablets and antifungal itraconazole capsules.
 
The 20 drugs whose ceiling prices have been revised include 13 new drugs such as injectable immunoglobulins for rabies, tetanus, measles, and BCG, whereas prices of seven other drugs have been revised to include the WPI rate impact.
 
This list of seven essential formulations includes injectable versions of thiamine (Vitamin B1), versions of lignocaine (local anaesthetic), tablets of ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), and tablet and liquid versions of clarithromycin (antibiotic).
 
The government notification also urged all manufacturers of scheduled formulations mentioned in the list, who are selling branded or generic versions at a price higher than the ceiling price (plus Goods and Services Tax as applicable) so fixed, to revise the prices of all such formulations downward, not exceeding the specified ceiling price.

Topics : NPPA National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority Drug prices Wholesale Price Index

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

