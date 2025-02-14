WPI inflation eases to 2.31% in Jan, from 2.37% in Dec on food prices

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) in January eased to 2.31per cent from 2.37 per cent December 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday. The ministry attributed this rise to increase in price of manufacture of food articles and manufacturing of food products. Rise in textile manufacturing costs may have also attributed to the rise in inflation.
During January 2024, WPI inflation came in at 0.27 per cent.
WPI Food Index rose/eased to 7.47 per cent in January 2025, compared to 8.89 per cent in December 2024.
Meanwhile fuel prices fell by 2.78 per cent, compared to the 3.79 per cent drop reported in December.
Manufacturing rose to 2.51 per cent from 2.14 per cent, the month prior.
Retail inflation eases to five-month low in Jan
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation eased to a five-month low of 4.31 per cent in January, down from 5.22 per cent in December. This decline, driven primarily by easing food prices, has fueled expectations that the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may implement another repo rate cut in its upcoming meeting in April.
Year-on-year food inflation moderated to 6.02 per cent in January, compared to 8.39 per cent in December. The decrease was largely attributed to falling vegetable prices, which had previously kept food inflation elevated. Vegetable prices saw a notable decline, from 26.6 per cent in December to just 11.35 per cent in January.
Industrial production slows in Dec
Despite the positive inflation data, industrial production growth showed signs of slowing down. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by just 3.21 per cent in December, marking a four-month low, down from 4.96 per cent in November. This deceleration in growth was primarily due to a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.