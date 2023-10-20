close
Will issue funds to West Bengal if satisfied with transparency: Centre

Top leaders of the Trinamool Congress held protests in the national capital on October 2 and 3, demanding that the Centre release the dues

MGNREGA, workers, migrants

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
The pending MGNREGA funds for West Bengal will be issued when the Centre is satisfied with the "transparency" in the implementation of the scheme, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said on Friday amid an ongoing tussle between the state and the Centre on the issue.
At a press conference on the achievements of the Rural Development Ministry here, the minister was asked about the West Bengal government's allegation that funds for the rural development scheme have not been released to the state for almost two years.
"Payments will be made to West Bengal when the Centre is satisfied over transparency in implementation of the scheme... Have we not given money to Bengal, we are giving them money under other schemes," Singh said.
Top leaders of the Trinamool Congress held protests in the national capital on October 2 and 3, demanding that the Centre release the dues.
The Centre has alleged that there is corruption in the implementation of the scheme in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.
TMC leaders also came to the Rural Development Ministry at Delhi's Krishi Bhawan on October 3 to meet Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, but the meeting did not take place as the MoS asked them to send some select representatives from the around 40-member delegation.
TMC leaders accused the MoS of leaving without meeting them and were later evicted from the Ministry premises.
Singh, however, defended the MoS, saying, "Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ji was sitting till 8.30 PM... They did not want to meet the minister, they wanted to create a scene".
Talking about the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, the minister underlined that there is no deficit of funds.
He informed that the finance ministry has been approached for additional funds under the scheme and it will be sanctioned soon.
He also said a total of 2,644 crore person days of work has been generated under MGNREGA during the last nine years and more than Rs 6.63 lakh crore have been released as central share.

Singh also said that his ministry is trying hard to achieve the goal of two crore "Lakhpati Didis" by the end of this year.
The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address this year.
Singh mentioned that under DAY-NRLM (Deendayal Antyodaya Yojna-National Rural Livelihoods Mission), a total of 7.33 crore women have been mobilised into SHGs since 2014.
He said the loans disbursed to SHGs by banks were worth more than Rs 7.22 lakh crore.
"It is praiseworthy that the percentage of non-performing assets (NPA) has come down to 1.88 per cent since 2014.
"Now DoRD target is to reach 10 crore SHGs didis till December 2023 and make at least 2 crore didis as lakhpati didis," he said.
Singh also said under PMAY-G ( Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin), 3.21 crore houses in rural areas have been completed in the last nine years.
"A total assistance of Rs 2.48 lakh crore was provided for house construction to the beneficiaries, in these last nine years,' he said.
Under PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana), a total of 7.44 lakh km of road length have been completed and more than 1.62 lakh rural habitations have been connected through all-weather roads, the minister said.
He also mentioned that more than 67,000 Amrit Sarovar' have been constructed across the country.
The minister launched brochures on the achievement of the ministry during the last nine years.

Topics : MGNREGA funds MGNREGA wages giriraj singh Centre

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

