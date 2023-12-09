Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

World recognizes India only option for large demand: Piyush Goyal

The Union Commerce Minister emphasized the unprecedented opportunity presented by 1.4 billion people aspiring for a better future

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

ANI Politics
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the 23rd Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Excellence Honours, stated that the world recognizes the need to engage more deeply with India due to its substantial demand.
"The opportunities (in India) are huge. The opportunities ahead of us will only get bigger. The world sees those opportunities in India, the world wants to engage deeper and bigger with India, the world recognizes that there's no option but to come to India for a large demand, the large marketplace that India offers," said Goyal on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Union Commerce Minister emphasized the unprecedented opportunity presented by 1.4 billion people aspiring for a better future.
"There is no other opportunity ever in the history of mankind comparable to India's story of today. There's never been an opportunity as big, as grand and as attractive as 1.4 billion people desirous and aspiring for a better future for themselves, and for the next generation," Goyal added.
Referring to the chance to work in the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden age), Goyal expressed gratitude, stating, "We are all privileged to be a part of the nation's history today that we will get an opportunity to work in this 'Amrit Kaal' and take India to greater heights and ensure that every child born in this country gets an adequate quality of opportunity to make a life that we could make, thanks to the opportunities our parents and grandparents gave us."
He also said, "The confidence that you repose in PM Modi's leadership... you are willing to be a part of this journey to change the narrative of India."
"The fact that each one of you has contributed to our efforts in the last 9-10 years to move the needle from a fragile 5 economy to the world's 5th largest economy. You have all played a role in expanding our exports by 55 per cent in barely 2 years. Our exports are hovering around USD 5 billion for so long... Thanks to your relentless efforts, the country saw this exponential growth from USD 500 billion to 776 billion. Merchandise and services both grew around the same levels in these 2 years from 2021-23..." the Union Minister pointed out.

Also Read

Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah

'Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal': PM Modi in inaugural address

Stage set for 77th I-Day, PM to lead celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi

Piyush Goyal, US trade representative Tai to hold virtual meet today

Piyush Goyal to visit UK for FTA negotiations, review progress of TEPA

COP28: New GST draft text gives four options for move towards clean energy

Preventing carbon leakage CBAM's aim: Europe as India threatens retaliation

Union Cabinet approves Rs 2,500 crore for Interest Equalisation Scheme

India's foreign exchange reserves cross $600 billion after four months

Picture of resilience: RBI raises GDP growth forecast to 7% for FY24

The 'AEPC Excellence Honours' for 2021-22 and 2022-23 acknowledged exceptional contributions by Indian Apparel exporters in building modern export enterprises and fostering a unique Indian export culture. Awards were presented in 13 categories, recognizing achievements in environmental and social compliance, highest exports in MMF (Man-Made Fibre), exports to FTA (Free Trade Agreement) countries, most dynamic women entrepreneurs, and more, as per a release from the Apparel Export Promotion Council.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Indian exports trade manufacturing India economy

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon