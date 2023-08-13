Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah

Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday appealed to the youth to dedicate themselves to Bharat Mata for 25 years of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal" to make India a great nation.

Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the city.

"We no longer need to die for the country because we are independent. But, nobody can stop us from living for our country," Shah said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, every house hoisted the national flag on August 15, 2022, he said.

If each of the one crore families in Gujarat hoist the tricolour on their houses, then the entire state and the country will become "tirangamay", the Union minister said.

Shah said PM Modi has appealed to people to celebrate 25 years (from 2022) till August 15, 2047 as "Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal" and use it to make the country great and number 1 in every sphere.

"This 'Amrit Kaal' is of special importance for our young generation. Like the young generation led the country's struggle for independence for 90 years and rid it of the shackles of colonialism, the young generation of today will have to dedicate itself to Bharat Mata for 25 years till 2047 and make India great," Shah said in his address.

As a result of the 90 years of freedom struggle between 1857 and 1947, India, the "mother of democracy", has been making its way as the world's largest democracy, he said.

"But I would like to especially tell the youth that behind our freedom is the sacrifice of millions of people...The sacrifice of our forefathers is not just a sacrifice but a 'sanskar' for us all to live for the country. We no longer need to die for the country because we are independent. But nobody can stop us from living for our country," he said.

"'Meri Maati Mera Desh' programme will fulfil our commitment to make India great, developed and self-sufficient in the coming years," he added.

The campaign is envisaged as the culmination of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate India's soil and valour, commemorating the nation's journey of freedom and progress.

It aims to instill a sense of national pride and inspire future generations to protect India's cherished heritage.

The Union government is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13-15 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The idea behind this is to "bolster the sense of patriotism within citizens and commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased janbhagidari," as per the Union Culture Ministry.