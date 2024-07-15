Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

WPI rises for fourth consecutive month to 3.36% in June on costlier veggies

The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 2.61 per cent in May. It was (-) 4.18 per cent in June 2023

tomato

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly takes into account retail inflation while framing monetary policy. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wholesale inflation in the country rose for the fourth consecutive month in June at 3.36 per cent on account of rise in prices of food articles, especially vegetables and manufactured items.
The wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 2.61 per cent in May. It was (-) 4.18 per cent in June 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Positive rate of inflation in June, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement on Monday.
As per the data, inflation in food articles rose 10.87 per cent in June, as against 9.82 per cent in May.
Inflation in vegetables was 38.76 per cent during June, up from 32.42 per cent in May. Onion inflation was at 93.35 per cent, while potato was 66.37 per cent in the month under review. Pulses inflation rose 21.64 per cent in June.
In the fuel and power basket, inflation stood at 1.03 per cent, marginally lower than 1.35 per cent in May.
In manufactured products, inflation was at 1.43 per cent in June, higher than 0.78 per cent in May.
The rise in June WPI was in line with the retail inflation data for the month. Retail inflation rose to four months high of 5.1 per cent in June, data released last week showed.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mainly takes into account retail inflation while framing monetary policy.

Also Read

food inflation

India's wholesale inflation accelerates to 15-month high of 2.61% in May

wpi

Wholesale price inflation rises to three-month high of 0.53% in March

Inflation

Wholesale inflation eases to a four-month low of 0.2% in February

food inflation

Higher food prices push WPI inflation to 9-month high in December

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

LIVE news updates: Veteran diplomat Vikram Misri takes over as foreign secretary

Topics : wholesale inflation wholesale prices India WPI inflation WPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon