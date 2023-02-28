JUST IN
Nafed intervenes to stabilise markets as onion and potato prices plunge
Onion prices will stay depressed in markets till mid-March, say experts
Business Standard

Nafed intervenes to stabilise markets as onion and potato prices plunge

Sharp drop in onion and potato prices since last few weeks have forced farmers to dump their produce in fields as selling price is far less than even cost of carrying produce to the market

vegetable prices | Onion | Potato

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Onion farmers in Maharashtra, which is one of the largest producers of the crop, are in distress, as are potato growers across the northern belt. The sharp drop in the prices of these two vegetables the past few weeks has forced them to dump their produce in the fields, as the selling price is much lower than even the cost of carrying the produce to the market.

vegetable prices

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:48 IST

