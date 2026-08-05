UP Bio-plastic Industry Policy, 2024: Key features, incentives, eligibility, and implementation

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Bio-plastic Industry Policy, 2024 Notification date October 4, 2024 Administrative department Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department Nodal agency for policy proposals Invest UP Park-development agency Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Proposed park location Kumbhi village, Gola Gokarannath tehsil, Lakhimpur Kheri Principal beneficiary An anchor company investing at least Rs 1,000 crore in a biomass-based polylactic acid pellet plant Other beneficiaries Non-anchor bioplastic units forming part of the proposed value chain Main incentives for anchor unit Capital subsidy, interest subsidy, State Goods and Services Tax reimbursement, electricity-duty exemption and stamp-duty concession Overall incentive ceiling 200 per cent of eligible capital investment over ten years Current implementation status Policy notified and nodal agencies designated; consolidated official data on approvals, construction and commercial production were not identified

The state government notified the Uttar Pradesh Bio-plastic Industry Policy, 2024, through a government order dated October 4, 2024. A later official communication designated Invest UP as the nodal agency for processing proposals and preparing the standard operating procedure. The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority had already been designated to facilitate the proposed bioplastic park at Kumbhi village in Lakhimpur Kheri.

What is the Uttar Pradesh Bio-plastic Industry Policy?

The policy is a targeted industrial-development framework intended to establish a bioplastic manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh

Its central feature is a proposed bioplastic park led by an anchor company manufacturing polylactic acid, commonly abbreviated as PLA, pellets from biomass. PLA is a bio-based polymer that can be processed into packaging, disposable products, fibres, films and other plastic substitutes.

The anchor plant is expected to support the growth of many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) around it. These businesses may convert PLA pellets into finished products, undertake moulding, extrusion and film production, manufacture packaging materials, produce disposable and compostable products, develop additives, compounds and blends, and provide machinery, testing and other support services. Together, these industries can strengthen the manufacturing ecosystem and create more jobs and investment.

The special package is principally designed for the anchor unit investing at least Rs 1,000 crore. Other units are directed towards incentives available under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2022.

Why was the policy introduced?

The policy seeks to encourage alternatives to conventional petroleum-based plastics while creating an industrial value chain based on agricultural and biomass resources.

Uttar Pradesh has a large agricultural and sugar economy, providing potential raw materials for bio-based polymers. Locating the proposed park in Lakhimpur Kheri is intended to connect biomass availability with industrial processing, downstream manufacturing and employment.

The framework also seeks to reduce dependence on imported bioplastic resins and encourage domestic production of PLA pellets. Without domestic polymer production, downstream manufacturers may remain dependent on expensive imported inputs even if demand for biodegradable or compostable products rises.

What are the main objectives?

The policy seeks to establish a dedicated bioplastic manufacturing park in UP with an anchor investment of at least Rs 1,000 crore. It aims to promote the production of PLA pellets from biomass and build a complete bioplastics value chain.

It seeks to attract smaller processing and manufacturing units around the anchor plant and encourage the use of alternatives to conventional plastic products. The project is also expected to generate industrial employment in Lakhimpur Kheri and nearby areas while supporting agriculture and biomass-based industries. In addition, it aims to increase domestic production of materials that are currently sourced from outside the state or imported.

Key provisions of the policy

Dedicated bioplastic park

The policy envisages a specialised industrial park or cluster at Kumbhi village in Gola Gokarannath tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority has been designated as the agency associated with the establishment and development of the park. The policy expects the park to bring together the anchor PLA manufacturer and smaller downstream enterprises within one industrial ecosystem.

Anchor-unit requirement

An anchor company is defined as a company investing Rs 1,000 crore or more in a bioplastic plant.

The plant must manufacture PLA pellets using biomass. The definition is therefore narrower than a general large plastic-processing investment. A company producing finished bio-based products without manufacturing the specified polymer input would not automatically qualify as the anchor unit.

Non-anchor units

Smaller downstream or supporting units are expected to form part of the park’s manufacturing value chain.

However, the policy states that non-anchor units will receive incentives under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2022, rather than the anchor package under this policy. Their eligibility, investment category and benefits must therefore be assessed separately under the 2022 policy and its operative guidelines.

Who is eligible?

The principal eligible beneficiary is an anchor unit that establishes a qualifying bioplastic manufacturing project in Uttar Pradesh, invests at least Rs 1,000 crore, uses biomass as the principal feedstock, manufactures PLA pellets, meets the eligible capital-investment conditions, gets approval from the competent state authority and complies with construction, commercial-operation and other conditions.

Non-anchor units may include small, medium or large enterprises involved in downstream bioplastic processing or related manufacturing. Their eligibility is not governed by the anchor-unit incentive table and must be examined under the broader industrial investment policy.

What financial incentives are available?

Capital subsidy

An eligible anchor unit may receive a capital subsidy equal to 50 per cent of eligible capital investment, disbursed over seven years.

While the policy document does not provide a standalone rupee ceiling for the capital subsidy, all benefits combined are subject to the overall policy ceiling of 200 per cent of eligible capital investment over 10 years.

Interest subsidy

The anchor unit may receive an interest subsidy of 5 per cent for seven years.

The official material reviewed does not specify a separate annual rupee ceiling, eligible loan base or whether the subsidy applies only to term loans for plant and machinery. These conditions should not be inferred without the operative procedure.

State Goods and Services Tax reimbursement

The policy provides reimbursement of 100 per cent of net State Goods and Services Tax for ten years to the qualifying anchor unit.

Net State Goods and Services Tax reimbursement ordinarily depends on tax actually deposited with the state after permissible adjustments. It should not be calculated as 100 per cent of gross sales tax shown on invoices.

Electricity-duty exemption

The anchor unit may receive a 100 per cent exemption from electricity duty for ten years. The Industrial Development Department is to reimburse the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited for the cost of this concession.

The exemption concerns electricity duty and should not be interpreted as free electricity or exemption from the underlying power tariff.

Stamp-duty concession

Region Stamp-duty exemption Bundelkhand and Purvanchal 100 per cent Madhyanchal and Paschimanchal, excluding Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad 75 per cent Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad 50 per cent Where land is purchased after the policy cut-off date, the following stamp-duty exemptions apply:

The notification date is treated as the policy cut-off date.

As the proposed park is in Lakhimpur Kheri, applicants should obtain confirmation of the relevant regional classification and transaction mechanism before calculating the concession.

Overall incentive ceiling

The combined value of all incentives under the policy cannot exceed 200 per cent of eligible capital investment over ten years.

How can an applicant access the benefits?

Step 1: Submit the project proposal: The applicant is expected to submit a detailed project proposal to Invest UP.

Step 2: Eligibility assessment: Invest UP will examine whether the project meets the policy conditions. This includes verifying the minimum investment of Rs 1,000 crore and assessing the proposed biomass-to-PLA manufacturing process.

Step 3: Infrastructure appraisal: The government will evaluate the project's land requirement, infrastructure needs and utility requirements.

Step 4: Incentive evaluation: The proposed incentive package will be examined to determine the benefits for which the project is eligible.

Step 5: Approval: Eligible projects may receive an approval or a Letter of Comfort from the state government.

Step 6: Land allotment or acquisition: After approval, the applicant can proceed with land allotment through the authorities or acquire land, as applicable.

Step 7: Project implementation: The unit can begin construction of the plant and install the required machinery and equipment.

Step 8: Start commercial production: The project becomes eligible to claim incentives after commencing commercial production, subject to the policy conditions.

Step 9: Submit incentive claims: The unit must submit incentive claims along with the required documents. The claims will be verified before incentives are released.

Note: The UP government has not published a comprehensive SOP or a detailed application checklist in the official documents reviewed. Investors should obtain the latest application process and documentation requirements directly from Invest UP before proceeding.

How does the policy support UPs wider economic strategy?

The policy connects industrial development with the state’s agriculture and biomass base. A large PLA plant could create demand for agricultural or sugar-derived feedstocks while supporting downstream manufacturing of packaging and consumer products.

The cluster approach may also reduce input and logistics costs for smaller enterprises by locating polymer production, processing, common infrastructure and finished-product manufacturing in one area.

The policy complements the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2022, because non-anchor units are directed to that framework for incentives. It is also connected with the state’s wider objectives on waste reduction and environmentally preferable materials, although individual products must still comply with applicable Union government standards and plastic-waste regulations.

Key challenges and limitations

Single anchor dependence: The proposed ecosystem depends heavily on attracting and retaining a qualifying PLA manufacturer investing at least Rs 1,000 crore.

Narrow eligibility: The special package is tied to biomass-based PLA pellet production and may not cover other bio-based polymers or finished-product manufacturers in the same manner.

Feedstock and technology risk: Large-scale PLA production requires dependable biomass inputs, processing technology, utilities and long-term commercial demand.

Environmental claims: A product described as bio-based is not automatically biodegradable or compostable. Product claims require applicable testing and certification.

Implementation gaps: A complete public standard operating procedure, claim mechanism and park-allotment framework were not identified.

Limited outcome data: Official sources do not yet provide consolidated information on investment realised, construction or commercial production.

What businesses should keep in mind

A prospective applicant should first establish whether it is seeking recognition as the anchor PLA manufacturer or as a downstream non-anchor unit.

It should also verify:

Whether its product falls within the approved bioplastic value chain;



Whether it meets the Rs 1,000 crore anchor threshold;



The definition of eligible capital investment;



The source and terms of park land;



The applicable stamp-duty region;



Annual subsidy-disbursement conditions;



Tax and electricity documentation;



Applicable environmental and product-certification standards;



Benefits available under the Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2022;



The current standard operating procedure issued by Invest UP.

Eligibility and benefits remain subject to the notified policy, subsequent amendments, applicable government orders and approval by the competent authority.

FAQs

What is the main purpose of the policy?

It seeks to establish a biomass-based PLA manufacturing plant and a wider bioplastic industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

What is the minimum investment for the anchor unit?

The anchor company must invest at least Rs 1,000 crore.

Where is the proposed bioplastic park?

It is proposed at Kumbhi village in Gola Gokarannath tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

What capital subsidy is available?

The anchor unit may receive 50 per cent of eligible capital investment over seven years.

Do smaller bioplastic companies receive the same package?

No. Non-anchor units are directed towards benefits under the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy, 2022.

Which agency processes applications?

Invest UP has been designated as the nodal agency for processing proposals and preparing the implementation procedure.

Does the policy guarantee that the park is operational?

No. The policy and proposed park have been officially announced, but operational status must be confirmed through later project-specific government information.

Conclusion

The Uttar Pradesh Bio-plastic Industry Policy, 2024 is a focused anchor-led framework rather than a broad subsidy policy for every bio-based plastic manufacturer. Its central proposition is the establishment of a biomass-based PLA pellet plant involving at least Rs 1,000 crore of investment, supported by downstream enterprises in a dedicated park in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The anchor package is substantial, including a 50 per cent capital subsidy, interest support, tax reimbursement and electricity-duty relief. Its success, however, will depend on securing the anchor investment, developing the park, maintaining biomass supplies and attracting viable downstream manufacturers. Official data on approvals, construction, commercial production and incentive disbursement remain the principal areas to monitor.

Sources