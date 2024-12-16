Business Standard
Home / Entertainment / Female representation drops in Indian media, entertainment sector: Report

Female representation drops in Indian media, entertainment sector: Report

In 2023, women's representation across the major 25 firms was still at a low 13 per cent

Tv, entertainment

Only 15 per cent of the head of department (HOD) positions analysed across key departments like direction, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design were held by women in 2024 (File Photo)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s media and entertainment sector continues to showcase a glaring gender disparity, with only 12 per cent of the positions being held by women among 144 directors and CXO positions analysed across 25 leading media and entertainment firms in the country, according to the O Womaniya! 2024 report.
 
The fourth edition of O Womaniya!, released by Amazon Prime Video, is a study on female representation in the Indian entertainment sector, researched and curated by Ormax Media, a media consulting firm, and produced by Film Companion Studios.
 
This marks a slight decline in women's representation compared to last year. In 2023, women’s representation across the major 25 firms was still at a low 13 per cent.
 
 
Only 15 per cent of the head of department (HOD) positions analysed across key departments like direction, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design were held by women in 2024.
 
“Streaming had a significant contribution to this, with both streaming films and series having over 20 per cent of HOD positions helmed by women,” said the report. Among various departments, editing took the lead, with over 18 per cent of films and movies, mostly on streaming platforms, having female editors.
 
“O Womaniya! exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing female representation in the industry,” said Stuti Ramachandra, director and head of production, international originals, Prime Video India, in a statement. “This latest edition of the report calls on all of us to accelerate these transformative efforts—not merely taking small steps, but making bold strides toward a world where opportunities and growth are defined by capability and talent, not gender.”

Also Read

PKL 2024 live score updates

PKL 2024 live score updates: Delhi vs Bengal at 8 PM; Patna Pirates to take on Puneri at 9 PM

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Army Chief installs iconic 1971 surrender painting at Manekshaw Centre

Street vendors, Street Hawkers

Parliament session LIVE: Rs 13,422 cr disbursed to street vendors under PM SVANidhi, RS told

Vedanta

LIVE news: Vedanta's board approves fourth interim dividend for FY25 at Rs 8.5 per share

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee weakens to new closing low of 84.87 due to rise in US Treasury yields

Topics : Indian media media and entertainment Bollywood Indian movies gender disparity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon