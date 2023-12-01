AIBE 18 admit card 2023 to be released today at allindiabarexamination.com

The admit cards for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVIII) 18th edition will now be released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on December 3, after being postponed from December 1. Upon publication, the test admit for law graduates who enrolled for AIBE 18 will be downloaded from the site at allindiabarexamination.com.

Applicants looking for updates on the AIBE may likewise look at the BCI site at barcouncilofindia.org occasionally. Applicants are expected to include their registered ID and password to download their admit cards from the portal.

The official site says, "This is to inform you that the admit cards for AIBE-XVIII will be available for download from December 3, 2023, after 5:00 PM. The link and procedure to download the admit card will be shared soon in another notification".

AIBE 18 admit card 2023: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the AIBE XVIII (18) official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the webpage, search for the “AIBE 18 admit card” link and click on it.

Step 3: When a new page appears, input the needed details such as registration ID to log in.

Step 4: The screen will showcase your admit card.

Step 5: Verify all of the data on the admit card.

Step 6: Download the AIBE 18 admit card and print a copy for later.

AIBE 18 admit card 2023: Essentials

AIBE 18 will take place on December 10. The test was originally booked for October 29, however, it was postponed to December 3 and afterward again to December 10. The AIBE 18 exam has been rescheduled to avoid an overlap with the CLAT PG and MP State Judicial PT exam.

The candidates will find all relevant information about their exam centre and city, session timing, roll number, reporting time and other details on the admit cards. In case of any mistakes, candidates should tell the BCI straight away and get it corrected before the test. They must likewise industriously review each of the instructions provided on the admit card and follow them on test day.

AIBE XVIII (18): Passing details

Applicants from the general category are expected to qualify the test with a passing level of 45%. Applicants from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) should qualify with a passing mark of 40%.

The council administers the AIBE to give qualifying candidates the Certificate of Practice (COP) for exercising law in an Indian court. AIBE 18 syllabus 3 incorporates 19 Law topics/subjects. The test will comprise of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a sum of 100 marks. The test will be held for a span of three hours and thirty minutes.

All India Bar Examination (AIBE): Overview

The Bar Council of India (BCI) began leading the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) from 2011 onwards, for law graduates who passed their law degree exam in 2009-10. The professional law test was started by the Legal Education Committee and the members of the BCI during sessions conducted in 2010.

It is to be noticed that the bar council conducts AIBE to evaluate the essential advocacy abilities of law graduates, and grant the applicants eligible for the bar tests with a 'Certificate of Practice'. The test is open to those applicants who have passed a LLB degree either five-year or three-years time.