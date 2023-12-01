HPSC HCS 2023 recruitment process to begin from December 1 at hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will begin the online application process for recruitment to HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023 from December 1 onwards. Qualified applicants can apply for the openings on the official site at hpsc.gov.in till December 21.

The preliminary test will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The main written test is likely going to be held on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Personality Test/Viva-voice is to be conducted later. The recruitment drive plans to fill up a sum of 121 openings.

HPSC HCS 2023: Vacancy

• HCS (Ex. Br.): 03

• DSP: 06

• ETO: 08

• TM: 04

• DFSO: 01

• AEO: 12

• DFSC: 02

• ARCS: 01

• AETO: 19

• BDPO: 37

• ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar: 28.

HPSC HCS 2023: Eligibility

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age eased for held reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have a four-year certification in Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognised University as on December 21, 2023.

Important Dates: HPSC HCS 2023

Application Process Start: December 1, 2023

Application Deadline: December 21, 2023

Preliminary exam: February 11, 2024

Main Written exam: March 30-31, 2024.

Application Fees: HPSC HCS 2023

• Male candidates of General category, including DESM: ₹1000

• Male candidates of Backward classes of General and all reserved categories of other States: ₹1000

• Female candidates of the General category of General and all reserved categories of other States: ₹250

• Haryana's Male and female candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM and EWS categories: ₹250

• Haryana's application fee is exempted for all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability).