Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

HPSC HCS 2023 recruitment process to begin from December 1 at hpsc.gov.in

Haryana Public Service Commission opens applications for 121 positions and the deadline is set on December 21, 2023. Qualified applicants can apply on the official site at hpsc.gov.in till December 21

Image used for repreImage used for representation purpose onlysentative purpose only

HPSC HCS 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will begin the online application process for recruitment to HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023 from December 1 onwards. Qualified applicants can apply for the openings on the official site at hpsc.gov.in till December 21.
The preliminary test will be conducted on February 11, 2024. The main written test is likely going to be held on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Personality Test/Viva-voice is to be conducted later. The recruitment drive plans to fill up a sum of 121 openings.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

HPSC HCS 2023: Vacancy

    • HCS (Ex. Br.): 03
    • DSP: 06
    • ETO: 08
    • TM: 04
    • DFSO: 01
    • AEO: 12
    • DFSC: 02
    • ARCS: 01
    • AETO: 19
    • BDPO: 37
    • ‘A’ Class Naib Tehsildar: 28.

HPSC HCS 2023: Eligibility

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age eased for held reserved category applicants.
Educational Qualification: Applicants should have a four-year certification in Arts/Science/Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognised University as on December 21, 2023.

Important Dates: HPSC HCS 2023

Application Process Start: December 1, 2023
Application Deadline: December 21, 2023
Preliminary exam: February 11, 2024
Main Written exam: March 30-31, 2024.

Application Fees: HPSC HCS 2023

    • Male candidates of General category, including DESM: ₹1000
    • Male candidates of Backward classes of General and all reserved categories of other States: ₹1000
    • Female candidates of the General category of General and all reserved categories of other States: ₹250 
    • Haryana's Male and female candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM and EWS categories: ₹250
    • Haryana's application fee is exempted for all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability). 

Also Read

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

SC seeks response of govt on PIL alleging vacancies in industrial tribunals

SBI Clerk 2023 posts: Notification, Application fee, Eligibility & Process

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

HTET 2023: Registration started at bseh.org.in for TET Level 1, 2 and 3

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Civil service exam toppers will no longer be allowed to earn from ads

HSSC Group D exam result 2023 to be out soon at hssc.gov.in, details inside

IITs, IIMs advised to become multi-disciplinary, says Dharmendra Pradhan

CBSE postpones CTET January 2024 registration deadline to November 27


Topics : Haryana government of India indian government

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon