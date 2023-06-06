UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards are out on bujhansi.ac.in, details inside

The entrance exam was initially scheduled for April 24, but it was then postponed. In addition, the registration deadline was extended following the examination's postponement.

The admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination or UP BEd JEE 2023 have been released by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Applicants for the entrance exam can access the university's website at bujhansi.ac.in to download their admit cards by logging in with their login information.