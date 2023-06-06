close

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards are out on bujhansi.ac.in, details inside

As per the reports, the examination is planned for UP BEd JEE 2023 on June 15. It will be conducted online in computer test mode

Sonika Nitin Nimje
UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards are out on bujhansi.ac.in. Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
The admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination or UP BEd JEE 2023 have been released by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi. Applicants for the entrance exam can access the university's website at bujhansi.ac.in to download their admit cards by logging in with their login information.
The entrance exam was initially scheduled for April 24, but it was then postponed. In addition, the registration deadline was extended following the examination's postponement.

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards: Steps to check

The login credentials expected to download UP BEd admit cards are the client ID and password. Instructions to download UP BEd JEE admit card 2023:
    • Visit the official website of the university at bujhansi.ac.in.
    • Now, reach the UP BEd JEE 2023 exam page.
    • Click the admit card download link.

    • Fill in the required information and log in.
    • View and download your admit card.

UP BEd JEE 2023: Overview

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, will held the UP JEE B.Ed 2023 exam this year. The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed JEE) is a state-level exam used to get into government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh that offer B. Ed. programs.
The morning shift and the evening shift will be used for the UP B.Ed Joint Entrance Exam. The date of the UP B.Ed 2023 exam, which is on June 15, 2023, has already been announced by BU Jhansi.

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

