AIBE 22 registration 2026: BCI (XXII) online applications to begin today

Today, August 19, 2026, the Bar Council of India (BCI) will start the AIBE 22 registration procedure. Candidates can register on the official website now for the AIBE 22 exam, which is set for November 29, 2026. The AIBE 22 registration window will be available until October 27, 2026, per the schedule that has been made public.

The AIBE 22 exam is open to qualified applicants who have finished their law degree and those who are in their last year of study. Those who pass the All India Bar Examination will be qualified to practice law in India. On July 18, 2026, the Bar Council of India (BCI) released the AIBE 21 (XXI) results.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

· Registration Commences- August 19, 2026

· Deadline to apply- October 27, 2026

· Deadline to Submit Fee- October 28, 2026

· Admit Card Date- November 14, 2026

· Exam Date- November 28, 2026

· AIBE 22 Result- Between January 7 and 10, 2027.

AIBE XXII Registration 2026: Steps to Register and Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE at allindibarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org.

Step 2: Click on the New Registration for AIBE 22 link

Step 3: Fill in the email ID, mobile number and other details

Step 4: Log in with the application number/ username and password

Step 5: Fill in the personal details and academic details as required

Step 6: Upload essential documents

Step 7: Submit the registration fee

AIBE 22 Registration: Documents required

· Recent passport-size photograph

· Scanned signature

· State bar Council Enrolment Certificate

· LLB degree certificate or mark sheets.

AIBE 22 Applications: Details to be filled for new registration

· Mobile No

· Applicant Email ID

· Applicant Name.

Following an OTP verification of the email address and mobile number, candidates will receive their application number and be able to create a password.

AIBE XXII 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must review the eligibility requirements before submitting their applications for the AIBE 22 exam. Students taking the test must have a 3-year or five-year integrated LLB degree from a recognised university or institute to meet the eligibility requirements.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand govt releases list of 44 exams cancelled due to irregularities Applicants must have a current enrolment number and be registered with the State Bar Council. As long as they do not have any backlogs from earlier semesters, candidates who are in their last year or semester may also take the test.

What after the AIBE 22 registration?

The window for AIBE 22 registration and applications will soon open. Students can complete the online application form and pay the application fee after finishing the registration process. Online submission of the application fee is required.

The comprehensive PDF for registration and application will include the category-specific fee information. It is recommended that candidates have their credit/debit cards, NetBanking accounts, and UPI services ready when the application process starts.