Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / UPPSC PCS 2025: Registration to begin today for 200 positions, details here

UPPSC PCS 2025: Registration to begin today for 200 positions, details here

The application process for UP PCS Recruitment 2025 will start today, Feb 20. The online application link will be active on the official website by this evening

UPPSC PCS

UPPSC PCS

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh Combined State Upper Subordinate Services 2025 (PCS 2025) notification has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Compared to the previous year's PCS recruitment, the Commission has posted openings for 200 UP PCS positions. The statement states that the UPPSC PCS Recruitment 2025 application procedure will open today, February 20. 
 
By this evening, the Commission's website will have the link to the online application active. Following this, interested and qualified applicants can apply by going to the official website at https://uppsc.up.nic.in. 

UPPSC PCS 2025: Important dates 

The preliminary exam for PCS 2025 is set for October 12, 2025, according to the UPPSC timetable. The exam will be administered at many locations in Uttar Pradesh.
 
 
The application form and cost must be submitted by March 24, 2025. Additionally, candidates will have until April 2, 2025, to make changes to their application.

2025 UPPSC PCS: Eligibility Criteria

As of July 1, 2025, applicants for UPPSC PCS 2025 must be between the ages of 21 and 40. Accordingly, candidates must have been born between July 2, 1985, and July 1, 2004. According to Uttar Pradesh government regulations, candidates in the reserved category would be granted an age relaxation.

Also Read

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025 is released; Here's how to check and download

Protest, UPPSC Protest

UPPSC protest: FIR lodged against 4 Telegram channels for misinformation

Indian Civil Services

PSC exam row: Students call off protest after UPPSC announces new schedule

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Jobs will come when BJP goes: Akhilesh over protests on UPPSC exam dates

Congress BJP flags

UPPSC row: Cong slams UP govt over police action against agitating students

UPPCS Recruitment 2025: Vacancies 

The UPPSC PCS recruitment provides opportunities for multiple administrative openings that include: 
 
Basic Education Officer
District Audit Officer
Senior Lecturer
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)
Sub Registrar, Transport.
 

More From This Section

Exam 2025

BPSC Mains exam date 2025: Timetable out at official website, details here

CBSE

CBSE plans to conduct class X board exams twice a year from 2026-27 session

Class, School, Teacher, Students, Student, Education, Study, Classroom

PSTET result 2025 announced at official website; check link to download

College students, students

REET 2024 admit cards to be released today; check steps to download

Indian military spending

DRDO internship 2025: Kickstart your career in defence R&D tech, apply now

Topics : UPPSC civil servants UP Public Service Commission education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon