Home / Education / News / TNEA 2025: Choice filling for 7.5 per cent government school quota begins

TNEA 2025: Choice filling for 7.5 per cent government school quota begins

TNEA 2025 choice filling for 7.5% Tamil Nadu govt school quota started on July 7. Tentative seat allotments will be released on July 8 at 7 AM

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has commenced the choice-filling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 under the 7.5% quota reserved for government school students. 
 
Eligible candidates who studied in state-run schools from Class 6 to 12 can now submit their preferred course and college choices online. The portal opened on July 7 at 10 AM and will remain active until 7 PM the same day.

Special counselling for government school students

This exclusive counselling round aims to promote equitable access to engineering education for students from Tamil Nadu government schools. The 7.5% quota also includes sub-reservations for differently-abled students, children of ex-servicemen, and eminent sportspersons.
 

Seat Allotment Timeline

The tentative seat allotment list will be released at 7 AM on July 8. Candidates must log in and either confirm, reject, or opt for upward movement by 5 PM the same day. The final provisional allotment list will be available by 9 PM on July 8.

Upcoming counselling rounds

  • Special Reservation Counselling: July 9–11 (PWD, sports, ex-servicemen)
  • General Counselling: July 14–19 (government school and vocational stream candidates)
  • Supplementary and SC Category Counselling: Late July and August

Important advisory for candidates

Candidates should carefully prioritize their course and college options based on their rank, previous cutoffs, and seat availability. Those unhappy with their tentative allotment should consider the upward movement option. All steps, including choice entry and seat confirmation, must be completed within the specified deadlines to remain in the process.
 
For the latest updates, schedules, and results, visit the official website: www.tneaonline.org.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

