AP TET 2024: Response sheet declared at official website, details inside

The Department of School Education (AP) has declared the response sheets for the AP TET 2024 on the official site. The candidates can access it by entering their Application number and date of birth

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

The Government of AP, Department of School Education has published the response sheets on its official site for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test 2024. Applicants who appeared for the tests can access the response sheet by going to the official site at aptet.apcfss.in. 
According to the schedule, the Department of School Training will give the temporary response key on 10 March and applicants can raise objections until 11 March. The response key will be declared independently for the two papers. The final answer key will be issued on 13 March and the APTET 2024 result is supposed to be declared on 14 March.
AP TET 2024: Time 

The tests are in progress. It is being held between February 27 to March 9, while the results may be declared on March 14. According to the official notice, the answer key will be out on March 10. The tests are being conducted in two sessions; one from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the other from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

AP TET: Steps to download 

Step 1: Go to the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.
Step 2: Press on the response sheet link.
Step 3: Fill in the needed credentials.
Step 4: The response sheet will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5: Download and keep a hard copy for future use.

AP TET: Exam pattern 

The 2-hour and 30-minute test comprises 150 MCQs. Paper 1 is separated into five segments i.e. child development and pedagogy, language 1, Mathematics, English, and environmental studies. A sum of 30 MCQs worth one mark are involved for each part. 
Paper 2 is partitioned into five segments i.e. child development and pedagogy, language 1, English, and subjects relating to the elected stream. There are 30 MCQs in the initial three segments and 60 in the last segments.

AP TET: Eligibility 

To apply for AP TET 2024, applicants should have obtained at least 45% marks in class 12 or its equivalent. There are two papers in the test. Applicants who meet all requirements for paper 1 will be qualified to show in classes 1 to 5 and the applicants who clear paper 2 will be qualified to appear for classes 6 to 8.

AP TET: Qualification criteria

To meet all requirements for AP TET 2024, applicants should get 60% or above marks. Applicants having a place with the BC categories are expected to get 50% or more marks, while SC, ST, differently abled, ex-servicemen class category are expected to achieve 40% or more marks.

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Central Teacher Eligibility Test education

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

